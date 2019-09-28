Pit bull dies of snake bites while protecting Florida boys
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida says his family’s 8-month-old pit bull Zeus died of snake bites as it was trying to protect his sons.
Gary Richardson told WOFL-TV the boys were outside the family’s home in Sumter County, Florida, on Monday, cleaning Zeus’ water dish when the venomous coral snake slithered toward them. Richardson says the children didn’t see the snake but the dog did and attacked it.
Richardson says the snake bit Zeus four times. The dog was rushed to a veterinarian but he died a day after the attack.
Florida Highway Patrol trooper dies in car crash
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a car crash in Orlando.
Florida Highway Patrol’s Lt. Kim Montes said that 31-year-old Tracy Vickers was killed in a collision involving his patrol car and a pickup truck carrying construction equipment. News outlets say his car went underneath the truck.
Vickers served as a field training officer and had been working at the state agency for about four years. He also served in the U.S. Navy.
Air gondolas join Disney World’s transit system
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World on Friday introduced its newest way to get around the Florida resort — an aerial cable car system that whisks visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph (17.7 kph).
The Disney Skyliner cable cars opening to visitors on Sunday are the latest addition to one of the largest private transportation systems in the U.S. The almost 300 enclosed cable cars join 423 buses, 61 mini-vans (appropriately named Minnie Vans), 30 parking lot trams, 29 watercraft and 12 monorail trains.
In any given 24 hours, 350,000 people — the size of a medium-sized city — can be on Disney World property, which is the physical size of San Francisco. Disney transportation workers need to move them efficiently from parks to hotels to Disney World’s shopping and restaurant districts with as little friction as possible.
Florida teacher probed as quiz refers to Trump as ‘idiot’
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida middle school teacher is being investigated after a parent complained a quiz she gave students referred to President Donald Trump as an “idiot.”
The principal at the Palm Beach Gardens school sent a letter to parents apologizing and saying the teacher has been reassigned as administrators investigate the incident. The Palm Beach County school district shared with The Associated Press the content of the letter sent by Watson B. Middle School Principal Phillip D’Amico.
The multiple-choice question of the quiz said “45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot,” giving the option to choose among Donald Trump, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. The class was Computer Applications.
D’Amico said the question was “demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher.”
Florida mom faces charges in son’s drowning
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter in the drowning of her 9-year-old son.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told news outlets that 28-year-old Tabatha Long was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when she walked into the deep waters of a Tampa-area creek with Bentley Long on her back. Officials say Tabatha Long knew the boy couldn’t swim.
Chronister said Tabatha Long lied to deputies saying the boy wasn’t a strong swimmer and went in without her permission. The sheriff said the mother was impaired and didn’t realize that her son had fallen off until her brother rushed to help him. Rescuers found him 30 minutes later.
Long was arrested Thursday and released after posting a $15,000 bail. Records did not list an attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.