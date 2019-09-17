Cancer awareness instruction sought in schools
(NSF) A Senate Democrat is seeking to require that Florida high-school students learn about preventing breast cancer and prostate cancer. Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, filed a bill Friday that would add such instruction to the health-education curriculum for students in grades 9 through 12.
The bill (SB 276) would require instruction about characteristics of breast cancer and prostate cancer and measures to prevent the diseases. The bill is filed for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.
Duke says electric bills will be reduced in 2020
Duke Energy Florida said Monday it expects to see a reduction in customers’ monthly electric bills in 2020 because of factors such as lower fuel costs for power plants.
For residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month — a common benchmark in the utility industry — bills would be reduced $4.69 beginning in January, according to Duke, which serves about 1.8 million customers in the state.
Commercial and industrial customers would see decreases between 3% and 9%.
Utilities each year make filings with the Florida Public Service Commission that take into account expenses such as fuel and environmental costs. The commission is expected this fall to consider Duke filings that would lead to the reductions in monthly bills.
4 young Florida children missing, mother’s body found
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say four young Florida children are missing after the body of their mother was found in Georgia.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that detectives were questioning Casei Jones’ husband in connection with her death.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that an arrest warrant for second-degree homicide has been issued for the husband, Michael Jones.
Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children missing Saturday after they hadn’t been seen or heard from in six weeks. Her body was found near Brunswick, Georgia.
The children range in age from 1 to 10.
Epstein accusers denied damages in Fla. victims’ rights case
(AP) A group of women who say they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein have suffered a setback in seeking money from the government over a plea deal that spared the financier a lengthy prison term.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled previously that federal prosecutors in Florida violated a victims’ rights law when they failed to inform the women about the 2008 deal.
But the judge said Monday the government doesn’t owe them money for it.
The judge also declined to award attorneys’ fees to the women and denied their request for FBI records related to the Epstein investigation.
Marra still credited the women with bringing national attention to victims’ rights.
Epstein killed himself last month in jail in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
AP finds synthetic marijuana in CBD sold in Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — An Associated Press investigation shows a dark side to booming sales of the cannabis extract CBD. Some people are substituting cheap and dangerous street drugs for the real thing.
For the investigation, a reporter in Panama City purchased seven vape products that were advertised as delivering inhalable CBD. Lab testing showed that three contained synthetic marijuana.
The practice of spiking CBD vapes with synthetic marijuana has sent dozens of people nationwide to emergency rooms. Unlike real CBD, the street drug gives an intense high.
In all, lab testing shows spiked vapes or edible products marketed as CBD in at least 13 states. Some of the brands are available online.
Industry representatives acknowledge spiking is an issue, but say many companies are reputable.
2 Pulse survivors host rally against gay ‘lifestyle’
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two survivors of the Pulse nightclub massacre hosted a Florida rally for people who say they have left behind homosexuality for Christianity.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that about 100 people attended the Saturday rally organized by Angel Colon and Luis Javier Ruiz and the Florida Policy Council, a conservative group that opposes gay marriage. The two started a ministry, Fearless Identity, after the 2016 attack that left 49 dead. They say they are “overcomers” of homosexuality.
Several speakers said they left behind the gay “lifestyle” after finding Christianity.
The rally came as Orange County considers banning conversion therapy, a medically challenged claim that gay people can be made straight.
The American Medical Association said the practice is not based on evidence and can lead to depression, anxiety and suicidal behaviors.
