Florida vaping illnesses climb to 87
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida had received reports of 87 vaping-related illnesses as of Saturday, an increase of nine cases during the prior week, according to numbers posted by the Florida Department of Health and a News Service of Florida analysis of the data.
The number of deaths in the state stemming from the pulmonary illnesses remained at one.
Nationally, 2,051 lung-injury cases stemming from the use of electronic cigarettes, or vaping, had been reported as of Tuesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses have been reported to the CDC from every state except Alaska. Cases also have been reported from the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory.
The federal government has announced that THC products are playing a role in the multistate outbreak and has recommended that people not use vaping devices that contain THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes a euphoric feeling.
More cases tied to man accused of groping kids at Disney
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man charged with molesting two children at Disney World is now accused of molesting two other children at the theme park.
The Orange County sheriff's office announced on Thursday that 50-year-old James Anthony Jones now faces additional lewd or lascivious molestation charges.
Jones was arrested at the park after allegedly molesting a girl younger than 12 years old and another girl between 12 and 15 years old last month. He's accused of groping one girl's breast as he walked past her in the Ye Olde Christmas Shop at Magic Kingdom and then groping the other at the Haunted Mansion attraction.
The new allegations involve separate molestations of a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old in July and September.
A Disney statement says Jones' annual pass has been revoked.
Florida police officer fired after DUI arrest
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer was fired after a DUI arrest while attending K-9 training.
The Lakeland Police reports officer Chad Landry was fired Thursday following an internal investigation into his DUI arrest in Okaloosa County early Saturday morning.
Landry was attending national K-9 trials.
Landry had been with the department for four years and only recently assigned to the K-9 unit.
Endangered Florida panther cub dies after being hit by car
IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther cub has died after being struck by a vehicle.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 2-month-old female panther were found Wednesday southeast of Immokalee in Collier County. It's the 19th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 24 total deaths this year.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
2 thrown from motorcycle, killed during Florida crash
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman are dead following a Florida motorcycle crash.
The Ledger reports that 24-year-old Phillip Mouser and his passenger, 22-year-old Tayler Rozelle, died Sunday night at the scene of the Lakeland crash.
Police say Mouser and Rozelle were traveling through an intersection when a car made a left turn in front of them. The motorcycle hit the car, throwing the riders.
No injuries were reported to the car's driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
