Public invited to funeral for veteran who had no family
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida funeral home is inviting the public to attend the funeral of an 80-year-old Army veteran who had no immediate family.
Legacy Options funeral director Michael Hoyt tells news outlets that a social media post about the man’s funeral led to an overwhelming response. He says hundreds of people have pledged to attend Edward K. Pearson’s service at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday.
The Miami Herald reports Pearson served in the Army from 1962 to 1964 before being honorably discharged. He then became an engineer and worked for Marriott Hotel Services Inc.
Hoyt says Pearson died Aug. 31 and no one claimed his remains.
The service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pearson will be interred with full military honors.
Police: Armed man shot by officer as he fled traffic stop
COCOA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and wounded an armed man who fled during a traffic stop.
Cocoa police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said in a news release that 44-year-old Dana King’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. He was shot Sunday night during the traffic stop.
An incident report says King exited the vehicle with a fire arm and ran into a nearby resident’s backyard. Police say he’ll face multiple felonies when he’s released from the hospital.
Florida Today reports King is a convicted felon, with a record dating to 1994.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is normal procedure. The officer has been placed on administrative pending the outcome of the investigation.
Single subject requirement sought for tax panel
(NSF) Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, wants to prevent future constitutional amendments from including multiple topics. Rodriguez on Monday proposed a measure (SJR 396) that seeks to place a single-subject requirement on any amendment put forward by the state Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, which meets every 20 years to propose constitutional changes involving tax and budget issues.
Rodriquez also has filed a measure (SJR 176) that would place a similar cap on amendments proposed by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, which also meets every 20 years.
The proposals are filed for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.
In advance of the 2020 session, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 17 unanimously approved a measure (SJR 142), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that would ask voters in 2020 to do away with the Constitution Revision Commission. If passed by the Legislature, the Rodriguez and Brandes proposals would also need voter approval because they would involve changing the state Constitution.
New rule protecting Florida’s native songbirds from illegal trapping takes effect
(FWC) A new rule created by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help protect Florida’s native songbirds from illegal capture takes effect this week. The new rule, which takes effect Oct. 3, is in Chapter 68A-16, F.A.C. (Rules Relating to Birds) and includes regulations regarding the use, placement and possession of bird traps.
The illegal trapping of native birds has long been a concern in the state, particularly in south Florida where trapping is believed to be widespread. Birds are lost from the wild population and, in many cases, may be mistreated and sometimes killed or injured when illegally trapped.
The new rule will provide an additional tool for law enforcement officers to help stop the poaching of these birds, while still allowing for lawful uses of bird traps. The rule contains exemptions for many lawful uses and contains a permitting process for individuals that trap nonnative nuisance birds but do not meet one of the exemptions in the rule. Under the new rule, note that all bird traps must be labeled, even if a person has a permit, other authorization or exemption.
For more information on the new rule including answers to Frequently Asked Questions, see MyFWC.com/Birdtraps.
Please report any instances of illegal trapping to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or by email or text to Tip@MyFWC.com.
