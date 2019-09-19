Cabinet could OK conserving 8,100 acres
(NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week are scheduled to consider land deals that could help conserve more than 8,100 acres in Walton and Putnam counties. The three proposed deals, which involve the state purchasing conservation easements, would cost about $7.6 million.
Conservation easements restrict future development while often allowing landowners to continue using property for such things as agriculture. The proposals include two deals in Walton County that are part of a broader conservation effort known as the Seven Runs Creek Final Phase Florida Forever project.
One of the proposals involves paying $2.42 million to Nokuse Education, Inc. for a 2,436-acre conservation easement, according to an agenda for the Sept. 24 Cabinet meeting. The other Walton proposal involves paying $2.315 million to the Stella Davis 2015 Plantation Trust for a 2,133-acre conservation easement.
The targeted land in Putnam County is part of a broader conservation effort known as the Etoniah/Cross Florida Greenway Florida Forever project. The proposal calls for paying $2.873 million to Wetland Preserve, LLC, for a 3,562-acre easement.
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patients
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old nursing assistant sexually assaulted four patients including one in a wheelchair and other disabled by a stroke at Florida health care facilities where he’s worked over the past three years.
Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw tells the Tampa Bay Times that Falo Kane was brought in for questioning on Monday, confessed to the assaults and wrote an apology letter to the women. Shaw says they’re concerned there could be other victims.
Police reports say two incidents happened in 2016 and two others this year.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials say Kane was arrested on charges of inappropriately touching a hospital patient in 2018. Hospital officials say they suspended him when a patient complained, but they didn’t know about his arrest.
Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Kane.
Florida man sentenced to 15 years for DUI manslaughter
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a man while driving under the influence.
The Ledger reports 46-year-old Trevor David Werner was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to DUI manslaughter in the 2012 death of 51-year-old Orlando Colon.
A Polk County Sheriff’s Office report says Werner was driving a truck heading east when he veered into the westbound lanes and hit a car head-on. It says Colon was the passenger in the struck car and died from his injuries.
The report says Werner’s toxicology reports showed high levels of “unlawful drugs,” which suggested that Werner may have been unconscious when he lost control of the truck.
Werner was given the maximum sentence because of his previous unrelated convictions.
Truck driver crashes through Florida gas station, injuring 1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say an impaired driver crashed his pickup truck into a Florida gas station and convenience store, sending a customer running for his life.
Fort Lauderdale police Det. Tracy Figone says 67-year-old Joseph Wayne Aligns faces charges of DUI and failure to use due care after crashing into an Exon gas station on Tuesday afternoon. News outlets report he failed a sobriety test at the scene.
Manager Syed Ali tells WPLG it “just sounded like a big boom.”
The customer was near the coffee counter when the truck crashed through the wall, knocking over shelves. The customer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Ali says Aligns was “apologetic.” The store reopened with a section closed off.
The truck was towed away.
Missing child found with help from bloodhounds
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in the Florida Panhandle say they were able to find a special needs child who had gone missing in a wooded area in less than a half-hour with the help of their bloodhounds.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that deputies responded to the call shortly before noon Sunday. News outlets report 3-year-old Aedric Hughes had been staying at his grandmother’s Milton home and managed to unlock the door and leave.
Deputies Robert Lenzo and Josh Chandler, as well as K-9s Copper and Zinc, searched the area. Copper found the boy about 200 yards away. He had several scratches but no serious injuries.
The sheriff’s office started using bloodhounds last year. Since then, the dogs have found nine people, including senior citizens, children and fleeing suspects.
1 found dead after mobile home fire in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person appears to have been killed in a Florida mobile home fire.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police and firefighters found the mobile home at the end of a dirt road fully engulfed in flames on Monday. Officials say the fire melted the front of a vehicle parked near the structure.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found an adult dead inside. Officials didn’t immediately identify the victim. No foul play is suspected.
