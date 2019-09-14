2 Florida justices tapped for federal court
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Just months after joining the Florida Supreme Court, Justice Barbara Lagoa and Justice Robert Luck have been picked by President Donald Trump to serve on a federal appeals court, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Thursday evening.
DeSantis praised the nominations of Lagoa and Luck for seats on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a statement issued by his office. The governor appointed the pair to the Florida Supreme Court shortly after he took office in January.
“President Trump has demonstrated great judgment in nominating Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit,” DeSantis said. “I appointed these two justices to the Florida Supreme Court for their demonstrated understanding of the Constitution and the appropriate role of the judiciary. We are proud of these two Floridians who have earned the respect of many for being great jurists and public servants. They will serve our nation well.”
The Florida Supreme Court received official word of the nominations Thursday afternoon, court spokesman Craig Waters said.
Florida man accused of firing shot arguing over pit bull
HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man shot at a moving truck after not wanting to let go of a pit bull.
Holly Hill police arrested 23-year-old Eric Neely on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the truck driver James Blich told officers he owns the dog from the time he used to live at the house. He said he could not take it with him when he moved away, but he visited and fed the animal. Neely had been housing the animal for six months.
An affidavit says Neely agreed to let Blich walk the pit bull on Thursday, but balked when Blich asked to take it for a ride. Blich loaded the animal, and Neely fired a shot at the moving truck.
Bahamian girl in custody released to mother in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say a Bahamian girl who evacuated with her godmother from Hurricane Dorian’s devastation was reunited with her family after days in government custody because she arrived in Florida without a parent.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Friday a report on The Miami Herald, saying 12-year-old Katyora Paul was released from a Miami shelter to her mother.
The newspaper quoted Katyora’s mother as saying the girl flew to West Palm Beach with her godmother after the family’s home flooded. She said officials separated them and refused to turn the girl over to a biological aunt.
Earlier this week, officials said they made “multiple attempts” to contact her family. Under federal law, children entering the U.S. without a parent or legal guardian are processed as “unaccompanied.”
Florida women get prison in fatal drug shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida women have been sentenced for their roles in a fatal drug shooting.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that 22-year-old Shauntareeya Jones was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for manslaughter with a weapon. Twenty-three-year-old Shalen Yeldon received four years for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Escambia County prosecutors say Yeldon contacted Jaquan Berry in June 2018 to buy marijuana. Jones and Yeldon later met Berry and tried to pay for the drugs with a fake $100 bill. When Berry realized the money was fake, a struggle ensued, and prosecutors say Jones shot Berry four times.
Yeldon and a third co-defendant, 29-year-old Deon Nettles, helped up the scene. Nettles previously was sentenced to eight years.
