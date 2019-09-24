Jury selection begins in slaying of Florida law professor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection started Monday in a murder-for-hire case that transfixed Florida's capital city when a Florida State University law professor was gunned down five years ago in his garage.
Police say a bitter divorce, custody battle and other family squabbles were behind the slaying of Professor Dan Markel.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that opening arguments could begin later this week for two of Markel's accused killers, Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia. If found guilty, Garcia could face the death penalty for the 2014 killing.
A third person has already begun serving a seven-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
The high-profile case has drawn national attention.
Police say the family of the victim's former wife orchestrated the murder-for-hire plot but no charges have been filed against them.
Florida man charged with making racist threats asks for bond
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man charged with cyberstalking and making racist threats against a black activist seeking to run for office in Virginia is asking to be released on bond, saying he is no flight risk.
Daniel McMahon was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Monday before a magistrate judge in federal court in Tampa.
He is asking to be released on $50,000 bond or house arrest at his parents' house. He says he needs to help care for his elderly mother.
An indictment unsealed last week in Virginia says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.
The indictment says McMahon used his social media accounts to intimidate the activist and interfere with his campaign to run for a seat on the Charlottesville, Virginia, city council.
Florida first-grader arrested over school tantrum
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is expressing outrage after her 6-year-old granddaughter was handcuffed, arrested and fingerprinted because of a tantrum at school.
Meralyn Kirkland acknowledges that her granddaughter might have been acting out in class last Thursday, but says it was because the child had not been sleeping well because of a medical condition.
In an interview with WKMG News 6 in Orlando , Kirkland said a staff member at an elementary school was kicked while trying to calm the child.
That's when the school's resource officer Dennis Turner intervened and sent the first grader to a juvenile detention center for fingerprints and a mug shot.
Orlando police say they've launched an internal investigation to determine if the resource officer followed proper protocol in arresting the girl on battery charges.
