There are two new sheriffs in town. The first, obviously, is Gregory Tony, the former Coral Springs police sergeant appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace the suspended Scott Israel as Broward’s sheriff. The second — metaphorically, that is — is the governor himself.
Although Tony is an expert in preparing for active shooters and mass casualties — the area in which Israel’s administration was tragically deficient — the job of a major metropolitan sheriff is vastly more complicated than that.
The agency is the equivalent of a major corporation, one of the largest employers in Broward County. Tony will have to get up to speed fast, considering that his ownership of a two-person consulting business is hardly solid preparation.
Israel’s background may not have prepared him suitably, either. Before defeating former Broward Sheriff Al Lamberti seven years ago, Israel was police chief in North Bay Village, a city of 7,000 in Miami-Dade County. Broward’s population is nearly 260 times greater.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office claims some 5,600 employees, of whom barely half are sworn deputies. It runs the fire-rescue operations in unincorporated Broward and seven municipalities. It operates five jails, Drug Court and probation services. It serves civil papers and is responsible for security at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades.
There are countless opportunities for things to go wrong. Should that happen — and we all hope they don’t — the governor who chose Tony would share in the responsibility.
Responsibility is the price, and the burden, of command. And as we’ve previously said, Israel shirked responsibility.
First, he refused to accept responsibility for the 12 hours of chaos that followed the January 2017 shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, where a shooter killed five and injured six in baggage claim. BSO’s internal report was scrubbed and revised with a statement praising his leadership. “Everything was done excellently,” Israel maintained.
Similarly, Israel refused to take responsibility for the inadequate training, supervision and actions of his deputies at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last Feb. 14, when 17 people died and 17 more were wounded by a former student armed with a military-style assault rifle. Some would have died regardless of what his deputies did or didn’t do, but others might have lived. Another issue, properly cited by DeSantis, was the department’s failure to act on credible warnings that Nikolas Cruz was a potential danger to the school ...
It’s refreshing to see someone held to account for a conspicuous failure ...
An editorial from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
