Man linked to cold case by job application gets life
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 1998 slaying after his fingerprints submitted for an employment background check connected him to the case.
News outlets report 51-year-old Todd Barket was sentenced Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder.
Officials say 68-year-old Sondra Better was working at Lu Shay’s Consignment Store in Delray Beach in August 1998 when she was stabbed and beaten to death.
Police say Barket’s fingerprints in January were matched to evidence police submitted to a national database decades ago. State law enforcement then began monitoring Barket and obtained his DNA, which matched evidence from the crime scene.
Barket testified that he robbed the store but denied attacking Better.
Family says man who fatally beat grandma is mentally ill
WEST PALM BEACH — A 69-year-old Florida woman has died two months after police say her grandson beat her and set fire to her home.
West Palm Beach Police say 26-year-old Trevonte Adderly hit Delores Allen in the face and set the living room on fire in July. Police say she died Friday. Adderly was arrested two days later and remains in jail without bond.
Family members say he had been living with his grandparents and that there had been several violent conflicts before the July incident.
But U.S. Navy officer Travon Marq Adderly told the Palm Beach Post his brother suffers from severe mental illness and needs to be hospitalized. He says his brother has struggled with mental health since watching their father kill their mother in 1997.
The Baltimore Ravens’ Willie Snead and the team’s owner donated money to help the family.
Miami Dade Police officer shoots man following domestic fight
MIAMI — A Florida man has been hospitalized after being shot by police officers who were responding to a domestic dispute.
Miami Dade Police say officers responded to the home just after midnight Sunday and found a woman with visible injuries. Police say they approached the suspect and a confrontation ensued that ended with shots being fired.
The man was shot several times in the legs and transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The unidentified officer is an 11-year veteran with the force. He was not injured.
