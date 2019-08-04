HHS: Florida migrant child detention camp emptying out
HOMESTEAD — Federal officials say a Florida detention camp that has housed thousands of migrant children is emptying out.
Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer said in an email Saturday that all children are either with family members or at smaller state-licensed facilities. The camp has housed about 14,300 undocumented children since March 2018.
Last month, HHS expedited the process for sending child migrants to live with relatives already in the U.S. by eliminating a fingerprinting requirement for adult siblings and grandparents. It also stopped universally requiring child abuse and neglect checks unless there are special concerns.
The Homestead facility, which will remain capable of housing migrant children, has been a frequent subject of protests and visits by members of Congress opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
Man gets 10 years for wife’s death
BARTOW — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of his estranged wife.
The Ledger reports that 39-year-old Travis Stephens was sentenced Friday. He pleaded no contest in June to manslaughter.
Police say Stephens and his wife, 34-year-old Beverly Stephens, both went to a Lake Wales gym to pick up their 9-year-old son last November. The two began to argue, and Travis Stephens forced the boy into his minivan as his wife protested.
As Stephen drove away, police say his wife jumped on the hood and climbed onto the van’s roof. Witnesses say Stephens turned hard to the right, intentionally throwing the woman, and drove away.
Beverly Stephens died the next day.
Woman convicted of killing mother, stepfather
TAMPA — A Florida woman has been convicted of killing her mother and stepfather by a jury that rejected her claims of insanity.
The verdict was returned early Saturday by jurors after 12 hours of deliberations in the case of 25-year-old Nicole Nachtman. A Hillsborough County judge immediately sentenced Nachtman to life in prison without parole.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Nachtman was convicted of fatally shooting 56-year-old Myriam Dienes, her mother, and 67-year-old Robert Dienes in August 2015. The trial lasted two weeks.
Several witnesses testified that Nachtman had signs of mental illness and that she suffered emotional abuse by her mother. But prosecutors put on evidence that Nachtman knew exactly what she had done, including a confession to her half-brother.
Baby smothered while sleeping with mom at homeless shelter
VERO BEACH — Authorities say a woman appears to have accidentally smothered her 6-month-old baby while they shared a bed at a Florida homeless shelter.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that deputies responded early Friday morning to the Samaritan Center in Vero Beach.
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Flowers says deputies attempted CPR on the infant and then transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation shows the boy suffocated as he slept next to his mother. A crib was next to the bed.
An autopsy will determine an official cause of death. Authorities haven’t released the names of the boy or his mother.
Detectives say no foul play is suspected.
The case has been turned over to the State Attorney’s Office, but Flowers says charges against the mother are unlikely.
Sheriff: Florida man killed after pointing gun at deputies
SAFETY HARBOR — Authorities say a Florida man suspected of fatally shooting his mother was killed by deputies after he pointed a shotgun at them.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told news outlets Saturday that John Clark had told a friend he killed his mother, Susan Clark, and the friend called authorities. Susan Clark’s body was found in her condominium, wrapped in a blanket and dead from a shotgun wound.
Deputies began searching for John Clark and early Saturday spotted him driving slowly near the condominium in his mother’s car. When they approached the car, they could see Clark had a shotgun on his lap and ordered him to drop it.
Instead, Gualtieri says Clark raised the gun toward the three deputies, who shot and killed him. The deputies were not injured.
Child concentration camps. Only in America.
