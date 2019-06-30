Man faces death penalty for fatally stabbing nanny
ORLANDO — A man faces a possible death sentence for kidnapping and killing a central Florida nanny as part of a home invasion robbery.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 55-year-old Scott Edward Nelson was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Nelson forced his way into a Winter Park home in September 2017. He tied up 56-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fulford and put her in the trunk of her own car. He used an ATM to steal $300 from her account. Investigators say Nelson stabbed Fulford several times in a vacant lot outside Orlando.
Fulford’s body was found several days later, and Nelson was arrested in Jacksonville several days after that.
Nelson testified in his own defense. He blamed his probation officer for causing him to get fired and needing to steal to survive.
Man who killed restaurant manager avoids death penalty
FORT. LAUDERDALE — A Florida man convicted of killing a fast food restaurant manager a decade ago has avoided the death penalty.
The Sun Sentinel reports that a Broward County jury recommended life in prison Friday for 30-year-old Karari Ritchie. He was convicted in February of first-degree murder. A jury’s recommendation for death must be unanimous.
Investigators say Ritchie and his brother posed as job applicants in 2009 at an Oakland Park Taco Bell, where 39-year-old Tikkitress Johnson was the manager. Ritchie stabbed Johnson 86 times during a robbery.
Defense lawyer Rachel Newman says Ritchie was abused by his mother as a child.
Body parts found in gator near Fort Meade
FORT MEADE — Officials are investigating the death of a man discovered floating in a Florida canal with some of his remains found inside an alligator.
The Ledger reports that a person found the body floating west of Fort Meade and saw an alligator had parts of it in its mouth. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Michael Ford II.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission trapped and killed the alligator to perform a necropsy, which revealed that one of Ford’s hands and one of his feet were in the gator’s stomach.
An autopsy revealed Ford had other injuries caused by the gator and apparently drowned, though an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
