Florida police fatally shoot man seen tossing drugs from car
PENSACOLA — A Florida police officer fatally shot a man who wrestled a gun away from a second officer.
The Pensacola News Journal reports the man was killed late Friday by a Pensacola police officer. Police didn’t provide the identity of the deceased.
An officer attempted to pull the man over after smelling marijuana coming from his car. Police said the man didn’t stop and began throwing drugs out the car window.
The man eventually stopped in front of a home and got out of the car. An officer tried to arrest him and he resisted. He wrestled with and disarmed the officer.
A second officer then shot the man. No officers were injured during the altercation.
Fake Florida officer arrested after stopping real officer
PLANT CITY — A Florida man is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after pulling over an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Barry Lee Hastings Jr. was driving a black Ford Crown Victoria on Interstate 4 Thursday night when he activated flashing lights on the vehicle and pulled over another driver.
That other driver happened to be an off-duty Lee County deputy, who twice asked Hastings to show him proof he was a law enforcement officer. Hastings replied he was an officer, but he left his credentials at the office.
The deputy then called 911 and Hastings fled. A Hillsborough deputy pulled him over after he exited the interstate.
Jail records do not list a lawyer for Hastings.
Endangered Florida panther dies after being hit by car
LEHIGH ACRES — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the tenth fatal collision this year, out of 13 total panther deaths.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 1-year-old female panther were found Tuesday in Lee County east of Wild Turkey Strand Preserve.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.