16-year-old charged with killing teen over $120 in weed
PALM COAST — Sheriff’s deputies have charged a 16-year-old Florida teen with killing a 17-year-old over $120 worth of marijuana.
Flagler County Sheriff’s officials say the teens arranged the meet-up to exchange the drugs on Snapchat. The two met Friday night and the suspect fatally shot Elijah Risvan.
Sheriff Rick Staly called it a “planned and deliberate murder.”
The teen suspect was arrested Sunday and taken to a juvenile detention facility. The sheriff tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that more arrests are likely.
Man dies after being infected with flesh-eating bacteria
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man died this week after being infected with a flesh-eating bacteria during a trip to a Florida beach.
According to news reports, the man became ill shortly after returning from vacation in Destin Beach where he was visiting family for the 4th of July.
Cheryl Wiygul, the man’s daughter, says the family discovered that a large sore had developed on her dad’s back once they had returned home, as well as red bumps on his arms and legs. The man died on July 7, just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.
Wiygul added that while her dad didn’t have any open cuts or wounds, he did have a compromised immune system due to cancer treatments and that may have put him at greater risk.
Investigation launched after video shows guards beat inmate
CLERMONT — State corrections officials are investigating after a video posted to YouTube shows a group of officers beating an inmate on the lawn of a Florida prison.
The video was shot by an unidentified inmate who says in the background, “this is why we’re in fear of our life.” He identified some of the officers at Lake Correctional Institution by name and rank.
Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement Saturday night that the video was “deeply disturbing” and that their inspector general’s office had launched an investigation.
Inch said the officers involved in the incident “have been taken out of contact with inmates” and will not return to full duty until an investigation is completed. He said those found participating in abuse could face administrative and criminal charges.
He said the inmate will be relocated to another facility.
Deputies suspended after taping signs to inmates’ backs
ST. PETERSBURG — Two deputies have been suspended after an investigation shows they taped derogatory signs to the backs of inmates at a Florida jail.
According to an internal report by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office, the deputies taped signs to the inmates’ backs and ordered them to stand with their foreheads against a wall. Deputies then instructed other inmates to read the signs out loud.
The report says Deputies Willie Jordan Jr. and Kenneth Rowe told investigators they did it to humiliate and degrade the inmates in front of other inmates.
The Tampa Bay Times reports they will be suspended 240 hours without pay.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the suspensions were harsh and signal the officers were close to being fired but were not because they had spotless records before these incidents.
Cops say Florida man lured robbery victims from dating site
GAINESVILLE — Authorities have arrested a Florida man wasn’t looking for love when he lured his robbery victims through online dating applications.
Gainesville Police say 31-year-old Tavares Wilson lured male victims to an apartment complex, confronted them with a gun or knife and robbed them. Authorities said there have been at least five reported and countless unreported robberies in the area since January that fit the same profile.
Wilson was charged Thursday. Authorities say he confessed to the robberies and had illegal drugs and a firearm when they arrested him.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.
Lakeland man to compete in world dart championship in London
LAKELAND — A professional dart player from Florida is heading to the world championship in London.
Danny Baggish is fresh off his $10,000 win at the Dafabet North American Championship in Las Vegas over the July 4th weekend. The win qualified the 35-year-old for the William Hill World Championship. The Lakeland Ledger reports the victor of that prestigious tournament also gets a $500,000 winner’s check.
Baggish started playing darts at the age of 13 and was taught by his father.
The Lakeland resident won his first tournament when he was 15-years-old and has been competing on the road since then.
DeLand church pays $7.2M in medical debt in 5 counties
DELAND — A Florida church is spending more than $7 million to pay off the medical debt for 6,500 people.
The congregation at Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand took a special offering last month to help pay off medical debt for low-income residents in the area. The 2018-2019 year was 53 Sundays instead of 52 so the church already had enough to cover its annual operating expenses. It decided to try to raise $48,000 to split between a foster home charity and another that buys medical debt from health care providers, with the goal of paying off the debts.
Pastor Dan Glenn told the Orlando Sentinel the church raised three times it’s goal — enough to pay off the medical debt of every Volusia County resident living at federal poverty level, plus those in four other counties.
