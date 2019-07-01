Man robs Jensen Beach Wendy’s after grilling burger
JENSEN BEACH — Florida officials say they are looking for a ‘hamburglar’ who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself some food, and then stole money.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect forced his way into a Wendy’s in Jensen Beach by smashing a window with a brick. He then fired up the grill, made himself a hamburger, and walked away with the store’s safe. He also went to another Jensen Beach restaurant, where he helped himself to more food and money.
Authorities say the man also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.
On Facebook , the office posted photos and asked the public to help identify the suspect, who has a tattoo on his left arm and is described as a white male in his mid-thirties.
7 charged with drug trafficking in South Florida
MIAMI — Authorities in Florida say they have arrested seven people who operated a large-scale prescription drug trafficking ring.
A news release from the Florida Attorney General’s Office says the group recruited patients to order prescription opioids using fake documents. The drugs were stored at an office site and later distributed throughout South Florida.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the illegal activity contributes to the opioid crisis that claims 17 lives a day in Florida.
Police say the ringleader is 65-year-old Alexander Grichener. A pharmacist was also arrested for delivering prescriptions to the group.
They each face charges of trafficking oxycodone and oxymorphone and conspiracy to traffic drugs.
Texting, hemp laws go into effect today
MIAMI — Many of the bills passed by the Florida Legislature will go into effect today, impacting drivers, students and immigrants across the state.
Motorists can be stopped for texting and no other offense, but only warnings will be given until January. Thousands of low and middle-income students can start enrolling in voucher programs to attend private and religious schools.
Also on Monday, all law enforcement agencies in Florida are required to cooperate with federal authorities in agreeing to hold people in jails who are suspected of being in the country illegally. Other laws ban vaping indoors and create an agricultural hemp program.
A new fiscal year begins today with a nearly $91 billion budget that increases money for education and the environment.
Man drags deputy with car after traffic stop
LAKE MARY — Authorities say a Florida man faces attempted murder charges for dragging a sheriff deputy about 100 yards (91 meters) with his SUV during a traffic stop.
Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma told news outlets 38-year-old Rocky Rudolph Jr. was shot in the leg by the officer during the Orlando-area incident. He fled on foot but was detained eight hours later and taken to a hospital.
Deputy Aaron Blais was also taken to a hospital.
Blais pulled Rudolph over Saturday in Lake Mary for illegal window tint and smelled marijuana. Lemma says Rudolph refused to turn off the SUV, and began driving while Blais grabbed the window. Blais pulled his gun out, radioed for backup, but Rudolph drove even further. Lemma says Blais fired into the car before falling off.
Man gets out of truck after crash, gets hit by car
BOYNTON BEACH — Authorities say a Florida man got out of his pickup truck after being involved in a collision and was killed after being hit by another car as he stood on the travel lane.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a Saturday press release that 51-year-old Sergio Estime died at the Delray Medical Center.
Authorities say an SUV first veered off the highway, striking a concrete wall and flipping over in Boynton Beach, Florida. The release says Estime then collided against it with his pickup truck, and got out of his vehicle standing on a travel lane. Officials say a third sedan failed to see the vehicles and Estime, and struck him throwing him into the bed of his truck.
The two other drivers and another passenger survived with minor injuries.
Couple had drugs, toddler in bug-infested car
DELAND — Authorities say a Florida couple had a toddler girl inside a roach-infested car while they were using drugs.
The DeLand Police Department arrested 30-year-old David Dexter and 28-year-old Christian Wilson on child abuse and drug possession charges. The 2-year-old girl was turned over to family after receiving care for a neck wound from a cigarette burn that had attracted insects.
A statement said officers noticed drug paraphernalia when they approached the car Tuesday after seeing a child and two adults inside when the temperature was 104 degrees. Officers found a needle and bottle cap with an opioid, spoiled food, dirty diapers, and roaches and other insects on the seats.
The couple admitted to injecting the drugs in the child’s presence. An attorney was not listed in records.
