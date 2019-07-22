Florida officers find 2 horses starving, arrest owner
EUSTIS — Authorities say a Florida man has been charged with animal cruelty after officers discovered two horses he owned were so thin their bones were exposed beneath their skin.
WFTV reported Friday that 39-year-old Kyle Brower was arrested in Eustis.
An arrest report said an animal control officer traveled to the home earlier this month after someone reported a very thin horse lying in a pasture. A veterinarian was called to the home and determined one of the horses had dangerously starved and recommended it be euthanized.
The other horse was taken to an animal shelter to be treated.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Brower.
Florida guardian probed for unauthorized orders leaves cases
ORLANDO — A Florida guardian accused of filing “do not resuscitate” orders on behalf of clients without their permission is resigning from more cases after she was already forced out of nearly 100.
The Orlando Sentinel reports professional guardian Rebecca Fierle appeared before Circuit Judge John Galluzzo Friday. The number of new cases wasn’t clear because the hearing was closed to the public.
Under Florida law, a judge appoints guardians for minors and adults with mental or physical disabilities, allowing them to make financial and medical decisions.
An investigation by the Office of Public and Professional Guardians determined one of Fierle’s wards died in a Tampa hospital after staff couldn’t perform life-saving procedures following a “do not resuscitate” order Fierle filed against his wishes.
Fierle has not responded to requests for comment.
Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice
ST. AUGUSTINE — Authorities have arrested a woman in Florida who they say tried to attack another woman with a knife when she was denied a slice of pizza.
The St. Augustine Record reports 22-year-old De’Erica Cooks is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Cooks became angry after another woman denied her a pizza slice when she asked for one. An offense report says Cooks told the woman “I’m going to cut you” with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her. Deputies say a man in the house was able to take the knife away from Cooks.
Cooks told investigators she did not remember much. She remained in jail Friday with no attorneys listed in records.
Jury: Mother should be executed for killing her 6-year-old
LAKELAND — A Florida jury has recommended that a woman should be executed for murdering her 6-year-old daughter while imposing a life term for slaying her father.
A Polk County jury returned its decisions late Friday against 29-year-old Cheyanne Jessie for the 2015 deaths of her daughter Meredith and her father, Mark Weekly. It will now be up to Judge Jalal Harb to decide whether to impose the death sentence.
Prosecutors say Jessie killed her daughter and father because she blamed them for the disintegrating relationship she had with her boyfriend. She shot and stabbed them both, stuffed their bodies into storage bins and stored them in a neighbor’s shed before they were found two weeks later.
Investigators say she confessed after relatives forced her to report the pair missing.
