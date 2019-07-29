Funeral arrangements made for deputy killed in crash
FORT LAUDERDALE — Funeral arrangements have been made for a Florida deputy who died in an on-duty traffic crash.
A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says a viewing is scheduled for Deputy Benjamin Nimtz on Wednesday evening at Fred Hunter’s in Hollywood, and a service will follow the next morning at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale.
Authorities say Nimtz had his lights and siren activated as he headed to a domestic violence call in Deerfield Beach last weekend. The patrol SUV collided with a pickup truck in an intersection. The other driver’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.
Sheriff’s officials say Nimtz had been with the department since March 2018.
Incorrect report of gunman sends panic through UCF dorm
ORLANDO — The University of Central Florida Police Department is apologizing for using vague language in alerts that caused “undue panic and stress” for what turned out to be a false alarm of a gunman in a dorm.
The police department tweeted early Saturday that it made a poor choice in its initial language and was happy the incident was resolved peacefully.
A witness called the police to report seeing someone entering the dorm with a firearm in his waistband. It turned out to be a student with a BB gun.
Initial alerts urged students to shelter in place and to stay away from windows and doors.
Students on the second floor of the dorm were ordered evacuated.
Police officers say the student wasn’t arrested but faces discipline from the school.
Bone washed ashore during hurricane belonged to missing teen
GULF STREAM — Authorities have used DNA to help figure out what happened to a high school student six years after he disappeared while swimming in the surf off South Florida.
Police in Gulf Stream notified Rodelson Normil’s family that a bone that washed ashore during Hurricane Irma belonged to the 17-year-old student.
The femur was found by a Gulf Stream family after the hurricane pounded South Florida in 2017.
The Palm Beach Post reports that last weekend the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification determined the bone was Normil’s.
Detectives had gathered DNA from the teen’s toothbrush, as well as from his parents.
The teen’s death certificate was finally signed a week ago.
Trooper charged with having sex with underage girl
LAND O’LAKES — Authorities in Florida say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is facing charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 23-year-old Riley Schwarz is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving sexual activity of a victim between 12 and 16 years of age.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that deputies confronted Schwarz after the girl’s parents found a journal detailing their relationship.
The girl told deputies she and Schwarz had sex multiple times.
Deputies say Schwarz admitted to the relationship and surrendered himself to jail.
A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told the newspaper that Schwarz had been fired.
Judge strikes down penalties for passing tougher gun laws
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida judge has struck down a state law that threatened city and county officials with penalties if they approved gun regulations tougher than state laws.
Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson said in an order late Friday that Florida lawmakers can prohibit local regulation of firearms. But he said penalizing local officials for passing stricter laws is unconstitutional.
Florida has barred cities and counties from passing gun laws stricter than state laws since 1987, but lawmakers in 2011 approved penalties for local governments and officials.
Penalties included fines of up to $5,000 and removal from office. Members of the public could receive damages up to $100,000 and attorney fees if they successfully sued.
After the penalties were added to the law, several municipalities repealed ordinances that could come into conflict with the state’s “pre-emption” on matters dealing with firearms, and other municipalities decided not to approve any gun measures.
Local officials and governments challenged the law in 2018 after 17 people were killed in a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Three lawsuits were consolidated into a single case. Many of the local officials and governments were from neighboring communities in South Florida, including Dan Daley, who at the time was a commissioner in Coral Springs.
The local officials and governments called the punitive aspects of the law “draconian” in their lawsuit. They claimed the penalties violated legislative immunity rights, separation of powers and government immunity provisions.
“Local elected officials have not just a right, but a responsibility to speak up and advocate for common sense gun reforms in their communities and should be able to do so without fear of penalty or punishment,” Daley, who is now a state lawmaker, said in a statement late Friday. “I am hopeful that it will thaw the chilling effect these draconian laws have had in our local elected officials.”
Estimates: Florida growing to 22 million residents by 2022
ORLANDO — State demographers estimate Florida’s population will surpass 22 million residents as soon as 2022.
Forecasts released earlier this month by the Demographic Estimating Conference estimate that Florida will grow an average of 330,000 people a year over the next five years.
With 21.3 million people, Florida is the nation’s third most populous state, trailing only California and Texas.
The U.S. Census Bureau said Florida had the second-biggest population gain in 2018, growing by more than 322,000 residents. Only Texas had bigger growth by adding 379,000 residents.
The bureau uses a methodology different from the Demographic Estimating Conference in Florida.
Florida will grow by more than 900 new residents a day, representing a compound growth rate of 1.53% over the next half-decade, according to the conference’s forecasts.
The Florida demographers said most of the growth to the Sunshine States is coming from people moving to Florida as opposed to a natural increase from births.
They also said Hurricane Michael’s devastation of parts of the Florida Panhandle likely didn’t affect the state’s overall population as residents for the most part moved to neighboring counties or cities.
The University of Florida’s Stefan Rayer has used changes in utility customers as a proxy for estimating changes in population in the Panhandle since the hurricane.
Rayer, the population program director at the Bureau of Economic and Business Research, said in a presentation to the conference that electrical power customers in Bay County, the area hardest hit, had declined by more than 6 percent in the past year.
Commission: Florida school wrong for firing union members
LAKELAND — A state commission has ruled that a Florida university was wrong to fire union members who had complained about problems or participated in collective bargaining.
The Public Employees Relations Commission ruled that Florida Polytechnic University unjustly laid of the workers because of anti-union bias.
The commission said last week that the Lakeland, Florida school needs to rehire three employees let go with back pay and cease from making faculty changes without bargaining with the union, United Faculty of Florida.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that university officials are reviewing the order and considering the next steps.
One of those fired, engineering professor Christina Drake, says she isn’t optimistic the university will follow through with the order since officials blatantly disregarded the law and employee rights before.
Noisy splash wakes up Florida woman who finds gator in pool
PORT CHARLOTTE — A Florida woman heard a splash coming from her backyard swimming pool in the middle of the night, and when she went outside to check on it, she found a 7-foot alligator.
It took authorities in Port Charlotte, Florida four hours to remove the gator early Saturday.
Kerri Kibbe tells television station WBBH that the gator initially was just resting at the bottom of the pool, but when she turned on the outside lights the reptile started stirring.
Kibbe says she thought she would just let the gator find its way out of the pool but then realized that was a bad idea considering she has three children and three dogs.
She called Charlotte County deputies, and they contacted an alligator trapper.
The animal was moved to an alligator farm.
Insurers have yet to pay 15 percent of Michael claims
TALLAHASSEE — Insurance companies have yet to pay about 15 percent of claims made from Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.
Florida’s top insurance regulator told Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet last week that insurers have yet pay out more than 21,000 claims from last October’s Category 5 storm.
Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier says the figure is discouraging.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the law requires insurance companies to pay claims within 90 days of being filed, provided the claims are not contested.
