16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark
AMELIA ISLAND — Authorities say a teenage girl has been bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida. Nassau County Sheriff’s officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten. The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle. Authorities said the girl was vacationing from South Florida. No other details were released.
75-year-old Florida man kicks alligator, saves dog
PALM HARBOR — A 75-year-old Florida man says he kicked an alligator in the snout after it attacked his dog. Buddy Ackerman says the 8-foot (2.44-meter) gator came from a retention pond near his Palm Harbor condominium earlier this week and grabbed the dog while they were out for an early morning walk.
He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever. Neither animal was injured. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida wildlife officials came and trapped the gator later that day.
Plane bound for Florida evacuated at Newark airport
NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say a plane bound for Florida was evacuated at a New Jersey airport due to a suspicious item. NJ.com reports that JetBlue flight 573 was scheduled to depart Newark Liberty International Airport for Tampa when a flight attendant alerted authorities at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the plane returned to the gate and the 150 passengers were deplaned onto the tarmac via stairways. Passengers and luggage were to be rescreened. JetBlue said in a statement that the flight was delayed for additional security screenings “out of an abundance of caution.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what item prompted the concern. A checked baggage room at the Philadelphia international Airport was closed briefly Wednesday after a device that resembled a pipe bomb was found.
Florida scheme to smuggle weapons to Argentina busted
MIAMI — Another person has been charged in Florida with taking part in a massive weapons smuggling operation to Argentina and elsewhere in South America. Federal court records filed in Miami show that 47-year-old Cristian German Barrera of Palm Beach County is charged with violating arms export laws by allegedly shipping thousands of AR-15 rifle parts to Argentina. Two other people were previously charged in the case.
Court records did not list an attorney for Barrera, who has a bail hearing set next week in Miami federal court.
Homeland Security Investigations officials say the probe led to seizure 52 AR-15 rifles, 189 other long weapons, 156 handguns, 30,000 rounds of ammunition and $110,000 in cash. Argentine authorities arrested several other suspects in that country.
Man finds bag of bones while clearing land
JACKSONVILLE — Authorities say they’re investigating after a man clearing land in Florida unearthed a bag of bones. The Florida Times-Union reports that the bones were discovered Thursday in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Craig Waldrup says investigators believe the bones are from a single person. Foul play is suspected. Officials say a man was clearing the land with a tractor when he noticed that he had run over a plastic bag or tarp. He took a closer look and spotted a skull. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the bones had been there.
An anthropologist will examine the bones and the area where they were found.
