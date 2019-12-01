TALLAHASSEE — Leaders of the Florida Republican and Democratic parties don’t agree on much.
But they — along with Attorney General Ashley Moody — are united on one thing: They want to scuttle a proposed constitutional amendment that would overhaul Florida’s primary-election system.
The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether it should clear the way for the proposal to go on the November 2020 ballot. The Supreme Court’s consideration of the issue is critical, because backers of the proposed amendment have submitted enough valid petition signatures to reach the ballot.
Under the proposal, spearheaded by the political committee All Voters Vote, registered voters would be able to cast ballots in primaries regardless of political affiliation. The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election. Florida currently has a “closed” primary system, which limits primaries to voters registered with parties.
The Supreme Court reviews proposed ballot wording to determine whether it meets legal tests, such as not being misleading to voters.
Moody and the state parties have argued that the proposed wording of the All Voters Vote measure would not adequately explain the ramifications of the amendment.
“Voters considering whether to adopt such a radical change to Florida’s election process are entitled to a ballot summary that clearly and unambiguously describes the choice before them and is not misleading,” attorneys for the Republican Party wrote in a brief. “The proposal here fails to satisfy this basic — yet critically important — legal requirement.”
But attorneys for All Voters Vote dispute such arguments.
“The ballot title and summary of the All Voters Vote amendment clearly and unambiguously inform voters of its chief, and sole, purpose: allowing all qualified registered voters to vote in primary elections for state elective office without regard to the party affiliation of voters and candidates,” attorneys for the committee wrote.
The ballot summary reads, “Allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor, and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot. Two highest vote getters advance to general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and winner is determined in general election. Candidate’s party affiliation may appear on ballot as provided by law. Effective January 1, 2024.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As usual, as with any process changes by political parties, I am skeptical of their motives. They hide real intentions. This change seems to allow big money to invade all political candidates platforms. As it is now we do have big money buying candidates but we seem to see battles between big money PACs. This forced, invasion of political platforms will allow PACs to hide their existence and also control party platforms of all candidates. That means the Voters are the losers even though the bill claims to give them more political freedoms. As will everything political the political powers win and The People lose.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.