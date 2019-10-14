By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The Associated Press
BLOUNTSTOWN — The sunsets are a sight to behold in Joe Leonard’s neck of the woods these days. A year ago, lush stands of towering pines obscured the horizon, he said as he drove his pickup along a dusty Florida Panhandle road. Now, fields of thick grass mask row after row of stumps decaying into the soil that has sustained his family for five generations.
Up the road, heaps of rotting logs lay bare the scars that Hurricane Michael left last October when it ploughed through the region.
“It’s hard to describe how sick I felt when I came out here,” Leonard said as he surveyed a stand of snapped 30-year-old slash pine, their trunks big enough for a full bear hug.
The massive storm crashed ashore as a Category 5 hurricane with winds exceeding 160 mph (255 kph), the strongest ever recorded to hit Florida’s northern Gulf Coast. The storm killed more than two dozen people in the region, destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes and wrought catastrophic damage on the region’s timber industry.
It’s been an excruciating year for the Leonards and other Panhandle families who make their living off the land. A year after Michael, they face wrenching decisions about how to carry on.
Less than a fifth of the 2.8 million acres (1.1 million hectares) of timberland destroyed by Hurricane Michael have been salvaged. Tons of timber will most likely be left to rot. There are so many fallen logs that they’d fill more than 2.6 million logging trucks, which would circle the equator 1.5 times if parked end on end.
Trees once towered over much of Calhoun County, an inland expanse of tiny communities surrounded by forests that suffered the most catastrophic damage to the region’s timberland.
Stands of pines, once just steps from Leonard’s front door, are now mostly gone.
“One of the benefits is that now we see sunrises and sunsets in a way we’ve never seen before,” he said.
Without financial help, some timber farmers are looking for buyers.
Federal relief hasn’t come fast enough, even though the government authorized a $19 billion relief package — held in limbo until this past summer because of political clashes in Washington — to assist communities across the country hit by wildfires, flooding, tornadoes and hurricanes. Florida officials estimate that the timber industry sustained nearly $1.3 billion in losses.
For some farmers, the new math doesn’t add up, according to Alan Shelby, the executive vice president of the Florida Forestry Association.
“There are many who simply don’t have the money to clean it up. They may try and sell the property. Or they may just leave it and let Mother Nature take its course,” Shelby said.
By some estimates, an acre of 30-year-old trees might fetch about $2,500. Clearing an acre of downed trees and replanting costs about $1,300 up front.
