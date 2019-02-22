SEBRING — Florida legislature is considering a bill to allow the smoking of medical marijuana for patients over the age of 18.
The new law could take effect as soon as July 1 of this year, according to proposed legislation.
“Gov. [Ron] DeSantis has been clear in his demand for a smokable marijuana bill,” Republican Representative Cary Pigman said. Pigman is an emergency room physician at AdventHealth Sebring who serves as the House committee’s vice-chairman for the proposed bill.
“If the court’s decision striking down the current statute stands, then it would be unclear how the Department of Health could accomplish rule-making regarding smokable marijuana without some enabling legislation,” Pigman said.
Although the proposed bill would allow people to smoke marijuana, people can’t just buy their marijuana on the streets and roll it up with cigarette paper. A physician must prescribe the medical marijuana for a specific condition.
In addition, the marijuana can only be “in the form of pre-rolled filtered marijuana cigarettes dispensed by MMTCs (Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers),” the proposed bill states.
According to the proposed House bill, medical marijuana may be prescribed for the following medical conditions:
• cancer,
• epilepsy,
• glaucoma,
• positive status for human immunodeficiency virus,
• acquired immune deficiency syndrome,
• post-traumatic stress disorder,
• amyotrophic lateral sclerosis,
• Crohn’s disease,
• Parkinson’s disease,
• multiple sclerosis and
• medical conditions of the same kind or class as or comparable to those enumerated above.
When the Highlands News-Sun asked Pigman about the last condition, which appears to be a vague catch-all classification, he said, “The catch-all phrase was intended to be broad to respect any reasonable treatment decision between a physician and a patient.”
The proposed version of the House of Representatives’ bill states, “To certify a patient for medical use of marijuana, a qualified physician must determine that medical marijuana would likely outweigh the health risks to the patient and obtain informed consent of the patient using a standardized form.”
Monitoring the smoking of medical marijuana will create a financial burden for the Department of Health. The legislature has planned a response to the increased cost of monitoring. “The DOH will be funded by the legislature for all necessary expenses, through licensure fees and appropriations from general revenue,” Pigman said.
“As a physician I can think of no condition that benefits from smoked marijuana,” Pigman said.
“As an elected representative, I must respond to the court’s decision regarding the medical marijuana amendment to the Florida Constitution,” he said.
“The intent of this year’s bill is that the certifying physician, who is prescribing smokable marijuana, must firmly assert the reason why other forms of marijuana consumption — pill/tablet, oil, edible, or vaped — are not appropriate for a given patient,” Pigman said.
“It is hard for me to understand how combusting, or burning, plant material, and then inhaling the ash products, along with an unknown mixture of various chemicals is superior to the other forms of consumption — pill/tablet, oil, edible, or vaped,” Pigman said.
The proposed bill referred to research form the National Institute of Health (NIH) that states, “Marijuana smoking is associated with large airway inflammation, increased airway resistance, and lung hyperinflation, and those who smoke marijuana regularly report more symptoms of chronic bronchitis than those who do not smoke.”
What about the effects of second-hand marijuana smoke? “A 2016 study in rats found that secondhand exposure to marijuana smoke affected a measure or blood vessel function as much as secondhand tobacco smoke, and the effects lasted longer,” the bill stated.
Although Pigman has expressed his concerns about smoking medical marijuana, he still respects other doctors and their decisions. “Nevertheless, I would respect the treatment decision between a patient and her/his certifying physician regarding the most appropriate route of ingestion of marijuana, as long as that decision is clinically sound and reasoned,” he said.
When asked what his constituents were saying about smokable marijuana, Pigman said, “Other issues predominate, agriculture, water policy, protecting the second amendment, school safety, infrastructure improvement, and others. They say very little to me about smokable marijuana.”
Will people be allowed to smoke medical marijuana in public? According to current proposed legislation, the answer is no. “The bill retains the ban on public use of medical marijuana in all forms, except the ban for low-THC marijuana, but adds a prohibition on smoking low-THC marijuana in public,” the proposed bill states.
(2) comments
on the way towards full legalization as with other states across these united states
Great more people to get high but legal
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.