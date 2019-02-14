The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament season will continue Saturday, with a Gator Division event on Lake Okeechobee. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000 respectively in the one-day tournament.
Lake Okeechobee is a popular place for tournaments this time of year, and is set to host another great day of bass fishing for BFL anglers.
When the Costa FLW Series visited this past weekend, tournament champion Nick Thliveros fished Hendry Canal and the Monkey Box. In Hendry Canal, Thliveros used a squarebill crankbait, while a jig and craw trailer and a Texas-rigged worm produced in the Monkey Box. Anglers may also be seen targeting bedding fish by dragging creature baits through spawning beds. Five bass in the 17-pound range should be enough to tip the scales in the winner’s favor at this Gator Division derby.
The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.
About FLW
FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2019 across five tournament circuits.
