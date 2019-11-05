SEBRING — After months of construction on the building addition, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the EAA 1240 Aviation Development Center on the flight line at Sebring Regional Airport. The Saturday morning breakfast will include bacon, link sausage, sausage patties, regular pancakes, blueberry pancakes, hash brown potatoes, and both plain and scrambled eggs with peppers and onions.
The proceeds support youth aviation education activities and the STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum.
Also, Chapter 1240 will be conducting Young Eagle flights where youth ages 8 to 17 can take a free orientation flight with an experienced EAA pilot. Each Young Eagle will receive a certificate documenting their flight, a logbook, their name entered in the world’s largest logbook at EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and have access to the FAA Ground School training on-line for free. They also become EAA youth members until age 19. Youth need to have their parent or legal guardian present at the time of the flight.
The EAA Aviation Development Center is at the south end of the flight line: “We are at the end of the road, but at the beginning of adventure.”
The local EAA Chapter 1240 supports local youth with flight training scholarship and hands-on activities that develop skills they can use for a lifetime. See the expanded EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center. Follow the signs through Gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport.
For more information, contact John Rousch, EAA 1240 Young Eagles coordinator, 863-273-0522, johnrousch73@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.