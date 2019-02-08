The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 will hosting the pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the EAA 1240 Aviation Development Center located on the flight line at Sebring Regional Airport. The proceeds support youth aviation education activities and the STEM curriculum. (Science Technology, Engineering and Math)
Also, Chapter 1240 will not be conducting Young Eagle flights this Saturday since our Young Eagle pilots are not available. We will be conducting Young Eagle flight next month, March 9th weather permitting where youth ages 8 to 17 can take a free orientation flight with an experienced EAA pilot. Each Young Eagle will receive a certificate documenting their flight, a logbook, their name entered in the world’s largest logbook at EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and have access to the FAA Ground School training on-line for free. They also become EAA youth members until age 19. Youth need to have their parent or legal guardian present at the time of the flight. Please call ahead and indicate how many Young Eagles would like to take flight so we can have enough EAA pilots and planes available. E-mail; sebringeaa@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.
In addition to the Young Eagle flights, EAA Chapter 1240 youth members will be working on building an AirCam. Come out and see what a dedicated group of young people can do. The EAA Aviation Development Center is at the south end of the flight line, just follow the signs through gate 24. “We are at the end of the road, but at the beginning of adventure”.
Our local EAA Chapter 1240 supports local youth with flight training scholarship and hands-on activities that develop skills they can use for a lifetime. For more information contact John Rousch EAA 1240 President, 863-273-0522, sebringeaa@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.