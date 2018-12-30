SEBRING — For the past several years, members of The Flying Musicians Association Inc. have appeared at the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo at the Sebring Regional Airport. This group of pilot/musicians includes members from every state in the nation, plus from other countries of the world. Their passion for both music and aviation takes them to various aviation events around the country to entertain while educating and inspiring others.
One of FMA’s most rewarding goals is that of encouraging, supporting, and giving an audience to local musicians — especially student musicians — by inviting the youth to perform with them during an event. Student participation has grown each year here in Highlands County.
The association is looking forward to a performance by the Sebring High School Jazz Ensemble for the third consecutive year, this year with their new band director, Anthony Juliano. And while last year the hit of the show was Chris McCammon and his ukulele club from Park Elementary School, this year McCammon is the instrumental music teacher at Sebring Middle School. The Flying Musicians are looking forward to hearing the SMS Pep Band. The elementary schools are represented this year by Casey McGlenn and the Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School Chorus.
Several other talented, local musicians are also scheduled, and this year guests will also hear the FMA Brass, a brass quintet that was formed in the Tampa area by FMA members who will fly over for the event.
The association is always looking for performers who’d like to entertain with them. It’s such a good way to make the community aware of local talent. And by performing at the air show, the students also get a chance to feel the excitement of being around the airplanes while becoming aware that, when they are juniors or seniors in high school, there is a scholarship available for them to learn to fly.
The Flying Musicians started the FMA SOLO Scholarship five years ago for music students who would like to learn to fly. FMA has awarded eight scholarships. Six have already soloed with several receiving their FAA private pilot certificate. In addition, FMA has now started a new program to sponsor students unable to afford membership who’d like to become members of the FMA network. Any student interested in learning more about the Sponsored Student FMA Membership or about the FMA SOLO Scholarship should contact the organization.
Being at Sebring’s Expo gives FMA a chance to do outreach in this area. The group hopes to get scholarship applicants from Highlands County and/or local businesses or citizens who would like to support this endeavor. Or, with the new Sponsored Student FMA Membership, there’s always a need for those who might want to become sponsors. In addition, there may be someone out there who’s a pilot/musician who would like to become an FMA member and join in on all of these efforts.
Visit the FMA website at FlyingMusicians.org. The FMA Solo blogsite is at FMAsolo.org. For additional information, email education@flyingmusicians.org or call 817-501-9654.
