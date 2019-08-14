Giffler

ORLANDO — Ronald Giffler, MD, JD, MBA, FCAP, of Pompano Beach was installed as 143rd president of the Florida Medical Association (FMA) on Sunday, Aug. 11, during the 2019 FMA Annual Meeting at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Board-certified in anatomic and clinical pathology, Giffler is president and CEO of FirstPath, a physician-operated lab based in Pompano Beach. He is also medical director of Laboratory Services for Broward Health, one of the nation’s largest public health systems.

“Dr. Giffler has been deeply involved in the FMA’s efforts to improve Florida’s medical practice environment for many years,” FMA CEO Timothy J. Stapleton said. “His wealth of experience as a clinician, healthcare leader and physician advocate will be invaluable as we continue addressing the increasingly complex issues our members face in caring for Florida’s patients.”

Giffler received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia, where he subsequently completed residency training in anatomic and clinical pathology. He completed a fellowship in oncologic surgical pathology at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston. In addition to his medical training, Giffler earned a law degree from the University of Miami and a master’s degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University. He retired as a colonel in the Medical Corps, U.S. Army Reserve, in 2015.

An FMA Board of Governors Executive Committee member since 2011, Giffler previously served as FMA vice president (2016-2018) and treasurer (2012-2016). He is also a member of Florida’s delegation to the American Medical Association and the FMA PAC Board. Giffler has held many other leadership roles within organized medicine, including Broward County Medical Association president (2005-2006), Professionals Resource Network treasurer (2012-2016), and FMA Foundation treasurer (2011-2015).

Other FMA officers for 2019-2020 include:

President-Elect Michael L. Patete, MD — Otolaryngology, Venice

Vice President Douglas R. Murphy — Obstetrics/Gynecology, Ocala

Secretary Lisa A. Cosgrove, MD — Pediatrics, Merritt Island

Treasurer Jason M. Goldman, MD — Internal Medicine, Pompano Beach

Speaker Joshua D. Lenchus, DO — Internal Medicine, Fort Lauderdale

Vice Speaker Ashley Booth Norse, MD — Emergency Medicine, Jacksonville

Immediate Past President Corey L. Howard, MD — Internal Medicine, Naples

Parliamentarian Alan B. Pillersdorf, MD — Plastic Surgery, Palm Beach Gardens

