SEBRING — Wednesday morning’s commute to work was fraught with tension as motorists cut through thick fog with their vehicles. U.S. 27 was covered with a veritable white blanket of low-lying clouds. The fog was especially thick near the lakes, which act as the water source.
We won’t see a break in the fog for a couple of days, according to Meteorologist Daniel Noah from the National Weather Service out of Ruskin.
“Thursday will have dense fog, pretty much the same as Wednesday,” Noah said. “Hopefully it will not be as thick Thursday. Friday is as far out as we can forecast for fog.”
Noah urged motorists to use care while driving in the fog. He also warned that any smoke in the area would make fog conditions worse.
“If there is any fire it will make the weather conditions worse,” Noah said. “The smoke particles give the water molecules more to condense on. If you can, wait to travel.”
Fog was responsible for the 35-car pile up in Texas on New Year’s Day that sent 50 people to local hospitals with injuries. Officials are blaming the pile-up on poor visibility from the fog.
“Fog is a kind of cloud that touches the ground. Fog forms when the air near the ground cools enough to turn its water vapor into liquid water or ice,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website.
Josh Carrasco is a spokesperson with the AAA Auto Club. He shared some important tips to keep our readers safe.
“The most important thing is to slow down and put your low beam headlights on,” he said. “The high beams will cause the fog to reflect the light back. You want to be as visible as you can to other drivers.
“Increase stopping distance,” Carrasco said. “You want to be able to stop in time if something darts out in front of you.”
Many people think they will be more visible to other drivers if they turn on their hazard lights, also called flashers. No so, according to Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler. Driving with hazard lights on is illegal in the State of Florida.
“Driving with hazards flashing is a a moving violation and will cost the motorist $166,” Fansler said. “The statute is 316.2397.”
Carrasco said flashers are dangerous because they can be a distraction.
“When you have to make the decision to pull over, make sure there is plenty of room and pull off the shoulder to allow other vehicles to pass,” Carrasco said. “When the vehicle is no longer moving, you can turn on the hazard lights.”
For more information on safe driving, visit seniordrivingaaa.org. For weather or fog updates visit the National Weather Service FaceBook page as the website is not being updated due to the partial federal government shut down.
