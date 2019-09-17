Recently the plant-based meat industry made huge progress when the Impossible Burger was introduced to Burger King. Since this started in August the meat substitute has done very well, being sold in over 7,000 locations.
Currently there’s predicted to be another level of growth for the Impossible Foods product. Starting some time in September, grocery stores will begin to sell Impossible Meat — an Impossible Foods product.
So far the Impossible Burger is sold in roughly 10,000 locations, including places like the Cheesecake Factory, White Castle, and other restaurants that want to offer a plant-based option. However, it has never been approved for direct-to-customer sales. This means it has only been able to be purchased through a restaurant usually fully cooked. This also means that the accessibility and usability of the plant-based patty is really limited.
The Impossible Foods brand has had to jump through some hoops to make it possible for their products to be sold in stores. All food items sold in regular supermarkets like Walmart, Publix or Winn-Dixie must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In order for items to be approved by the FDA, companies must run tests on their products and report their findings to the FDA, after which the FDA will decide if the item is safe.
A factor you might not think about in this process is the length of the testing. The length of time the study is done is actually greatly important to the FDA, as Impossible Foods learned while trying to gain approval. After submitting their research to the FDA, Impossible Foods was told that one of the ingredients had not been tested sufficiently.
The ingredient in question was soy leghemoglobin, which is often referred to as “heme.” Impossible Foods has stated that this ingredient is used to give the Impossible meat its meaty flavor and is the reason the burger resembles beef so much, even allowing it to “bleed” while being cooked similar to beef.
In response, Impossible Foods asked the FDA to reconsider, on the grounds of heme changing classifications as a color additive. Soy leghemoglobin is short for legume hemoglobin, the hemoglobin found in soy, a leguminous plant. This is an iron-containing molecule that is essential for life. After consideration, the FDA agreed to change the classification.
However, this still only makes heme “generally recognized as safe” for consumption. This means that the consumption of this ingredient could lead to allergies or other adverse effects though it is still unknown just what these effects might be.
This is a perfect example of just how much food is changing. We’re entering a new age of food development in which food innovation is not only wanted but also required in some ways. However, with this there will be new challenges in maintaining food safety and ensuring the public will not be exposed to something potentially harmful. There will inevitably be more food developments coming our way, making things that were previously impossible, possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What was wrong with food all this time that it now needs to evolve into something else?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.