Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING – The Highlands County Master Gardeners will offer a SafeStaff Foodhandler Certificate program to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center Auditorium, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring.
Anyone in the food service industry, those who are interested in working in the field and want to obtain a certificate or anyone wishing to learn more about food safety can enroll in this class being taught by Certified Professional Food Manager/Instructor and Master Gardener Cindy Marshall. Florida law requires that all food service employees be trained in an approved food safety program. A public food service establishment has 60 days from the date of hire to train their employees with a Florida approved food safety training program. This includes all employees responsible for food storage, preparation, display or any service of food and beverages. It is recommended that even volunteer organizations (churches, clubs and other non-profits) serving food should have their foodhandlers trained in a food safety program.
The SafeStaff Foodhandler Training Program is the contracted program of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The class will cover the six mandated key food safety principles: 1. Ensuring proper personal hygiene; 2. Preventing cross-contamination; 3. Controlling time and temperature when handling food; 4. Proper cleaning and sanitizing; 5. The causes and effects of major foodborne illnesses; and 6. Ensuring proper vermin control.
A study guide will be provided and given to each student. A certificate and an original wallet card will also be presented to the students at the end of the class that will be valid for three years. Students only need to bring to class a No. 2 pencil.
Cost is $15 per student and must be paid in advance by 5 p.m., Oct. 9. Seating is limited and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
There will be no refunds for students not attending the class since books are ordered in advance but a substitution of another person can be made. Checks and money orders must be made payable to University of Florida and brought to the Highlands County Extension Office, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. When submitting payment, include your name, birthdate, address and phone number. For more details, call 863-402-6540.
