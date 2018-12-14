Another important aspect to consider when choosing a cabin is location. While every ship is different, the consensus is that if you get queasy or are prone to being sea sick, the center of the ship (mid-ship) is the best and the lower decks are steadier.
Check the ship layout online before booking to make sure you are not above or below the disco, dining room, show room or sports facilities. You don’t want to bounce to the disco beat at 3 a.m., hear the ching-ching of the slot machines or hear the thundering of feet above your head from the basketball players if you want to sleep in.
If you want a nice quiet area book a room on a deck that has passenger decks above and below you. It’s nice to have a cabin on Lido deck (which is where most of the outside activities and the buffet are usually located), but bear in mind it can get noisy if you like to nap during the afternoon.
Some ships have spa decks or serenity decks that are for adults only. They offer quiet privacy areas outside and are very relaxing. You may have a private pool, Jacuzzi, hammocks and shaded cabanas.
Meals and beverage packages
Regular meals are included, so you will never be hungry. Those are available in the main dining rooms, the buffet, deli, pizza parlor and specialty areas. For example, Carnival Cruise Lines has Guy Fieri’s Burgers and Blue Iguana Mexican as free options on some of their ships.
Most lines have specialty dining rooms that can have an upcharge anywhere from $25-50 or more per person. These are upscale fine dining options with a lot of ambiance.
Alcoholic beverages are not included on most cruises. Some lines offer an endless soda card (about $8 per day) and alcoholic beverage cards (about $55 per day). Some ships require everyone in the cabin to purchase a package even if one person wants it.
For example you like to enjoy Rum Punch by the pool all day long but your spouse drinks Pepsi. If you want the alcohol card, you both have to purchase if even if the other person does not drink. This is because people ‘share’ the card with others so everyone else now has to pay.
Be sure to do the math before you purchase a beverage package to see if it will actually save you money and not just encourage you to drink excessively. It’s no fun having a hangover onboard a ship, not to mention you may lose a day of fun in the sun.
If you are a big gambler in the casino, some lines offer free alcoholic beverages while gambling after you have accumulated a certain amount of points. See your casino host for more information on your ship.
Editor’s note: This is the second part of a series on the basics of taking a cruise. Next week what to pack and embarking on your cruise will be discussed.
