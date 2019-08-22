There are no hotter GT teams currently in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship than Ford Chip Ganassi Racing and Pfaff Motorsports.
The Ganassi squad – and more specifically, No. 67 Ford GT co-drivers Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook – are winners of the past two races in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class. In fact, the team’s No. 66 entry, shared by Joey Hand and Dirk Mueller, has finished on the podium in the last two races also with a second-place run earlier at Road America and a third-place showing last month at Lime Rock Park.
What’s more, Briscoe and Westbrook finished third in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International at the end of June. So, they head into this weekend’s two-hour, 40-minute Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway with a winning streak and three podiums in their past four races.
“Watkins Glen and moving forward from there, we’ve been running strong,” Briscoe said. “We got to Lime Rock and we won it on strategy. We executed really well.
“It was sort of the same thing at Road America. We weren’t the fastest car, but we ran a perfect race and didn’t make any mistakes. We were really good on the long runs. As everyone else’s tires fell off, we seemed to hold that little bit longer that made the difference. I think in terms of how we have won the last two races, we’re hoping for more of the same at VIR. Hopefully, our consistency can pay off again.”
Pfaff Motorsports and driver Zacharie Robichon are hoping for more of the same at VIR, too. The team picked up its first WeatherTech Championship victory at Lime Rock with Robichon and Porsche Young Professional Dennis Olsen bringing the plaid, No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R across the line first in the GT Daytona (GTD) class by the slimmest of margins – 0.010 seconds – ahead of the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 shared by Trent Hindman and Mario Farnbacher.
Moving from the shortest track on the schedule – the 1.5-mile Lime Rock Park – to the longest, Road America at four miles, Robichon and the Pfaff team picked up a second consecutive win, this time with another Porsche Young Professional in Matt Campbell sharing the No. 9 machine. This time, they were a lap ahead of the second-place finishers, Bryan Sellers and Corey Lewis in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3.
This weekend at VIR, Robichon will share the No. 9 Porsche with Scott Hargrove, with whom he co-drove in the first five WeatherTech Championship races of the season. And in addition to the momentum, Robichon has some good recent history at VIR also, having won both races of last year’s Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama races and finishing second in the IMSA Prototype Challenge race there in 2018.
Both Robichon and the No. 9 Pfaff team, as well as Briscoe, Westbrook and the No. 67 Ganassi team are looking for more fun this weekend at VIR. And their championship hopes need more of it.
While he leads the WeatherTech Sprint Cup standings, Robichon and the No. 9 team are 33 points behind the WeatherTech Championship GTD leaders, Hindman and Farnbacher in the No. 86. With three races to go, that’s a lot of ground to make up and Robichon acknowledges that fact.
Briscoe and Westbrook are currently third in the GTLM standings. They’re 18 points behind the leading No. 912 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR duo of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, but just four behind the second-place No. 911 Porsche pair of Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet.
Don’t think for a second, though, that the No. 67 team is giving up.
“We’re going to keep pushing,” Briscoe said. “We really want to win this championship if we can. It’s something that we didn’t think was possible at all two races ago, but after a couple of wins, it’s something that we half talk about now. We’ve moved up to P3 in the points and we’ll just keep pushing.
“I think the gap is big enough where we’re in a position to maybe take some risks on strategy, because we’re sort of just going for the wins. I don’t think fourth or third is even going to cut it for us if we’re going for the championship. We’ll be aggressive and try to get some more wins and see how it pans out.”
