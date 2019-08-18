In this May 1, 2015, file photo Ford Focus vehicles are seen on a storage lot in Ypsilanti, Mich. Ford is extending the warranties on about 560,000 small cars to cover a litany of problems with a troubled six-speed automatic transmission. The latest move covers 2014 through 2016 model year Focuses built before Nov. 5, 2015, as well as 2014 and 2015 Fiestas built before Oct. 15, 2014.