SEBRING — New Year’s Eve always comes during a high-risk time for wildfires in Florida, an environment that is already wildfire-prone.
For that reason, the Florida Forest Service — a division of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, encourages everyone who will celebrate the new year to use caution with fireworks.
Floridians and visitors should check local laws before using fireworks. Local fire and police departments and the Florida State Fire Marshal can also provide guidance.
In addition to that, the Florida Forest Service offers these safety tips:
- Follow all county or city fireworks laws.
- Light fireworks only on a cleared area, free of vegetation or debris.
- Remove all debris from roofs or decks where fireworks might land.
- Always have a water source available, in case of a fire.
- Aim fireworks away from people, homes and wooded areas.
- Do not allow young children to light or handle fireworks.
- Never use homemade fireworks.
- Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water.
- Store unused fireworks and lighters out of the reach of children.
- Clean up all debris from fireworks.
- Report any fires that do start immediately to 911.
Since Jan. 1, 2018, over 2,200 wildfires have burned more than 136,000 acres across Florida.
“Our state has suffered enough catastrophic events this year,” said Jim Karels, state forester and Florida Forest Service director. “It’s imperative now more than ever to avoid further tragedy by being aware and following the law, ensuring the safety of your neighbors, friends and family.”
The Florida Forest Service manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests.
Florida’s Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from wildfire. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.