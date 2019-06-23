SEBRING — You don’t have to get on a plane to another country to enjoy authentic International favorites. That’s because Chef Jonas Witek has brought his recipes to downtown Sebring. His new sidewalk café style restaurant, Fork & Folk Bistro, is like a visit to Europe and other places.
Born and raised in Poland, Witek and his mom, Gabriella, moved to the U.S. 11 years ago. He attended culinary school in New Jersey and Miami, graduating from Johnson & Wales University. He then decided to offer the people of Sebring some different kinds of food tastes.
Located just off the Sebring Circle at 115 W. Center Ave., Fork & Fork Bistro opens at 10:30 a.m. The closing times vary, so give Witek a call at 863-451-5438. For the summer months, they are closed Saturdays and Sundays. You can also call that number for take-out or to arrange for catering for a family or business event.
Witek says he makes most everything fresh every day. Some things he imports, like the pickles and sauerkraut. Many of the menu items are from his native Poland. He serves what he calls ‘Poland on a Fork,’ two sticks of kielbasa and three cheese-potato pierogis.
You’ll find potato dumplings, curry chicken, barbecue pulled pork on an Asian bun, along with Italian spaghetti and meatballs. Chicken Parmigiana is on the menu too. Even a chef salad at Fork & Folk Bistro has a different twist to it. The daily soup special is made with pride. Witek says his potato or chicken pot pie soups are popular. You’ll have to try a homemade brownie as well.
So, if you want the feeling of being on vacation or just want something other than a burger, stop in for a delicious lunch or early dinner. Fridays, Witek stays open for you until 7:30 p.m. You can check Fork & Folk Bistro out on Facebook or on their website.
Bab.la! That’s bon appetit in Polish.
