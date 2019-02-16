SEBRING — Each month members and guests of the Heartland American Israeli Initiative meet for lunch at Chicane’s in Sebring. Compelling speakers are invited to energize the members who vigorously support, strengthen and promote the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel.
Justine Devlin is the Initiative’s president and it is through her efforts that the members have heard many dynamic speakers the past five years.
Last Wednesday she introduced former Israeli soldier Einav Solomon, who was born in Israel and has been a resident of the U.S. since 2007. He is on his way to becoming an American citizen. He is a sales and leasing consultant at Jarrett Gordon Ford in Davenport.
Devlin was recently at the dealership to price a new car. During her conversation with the salesman she mentioned her role in the Heartland Initiative and the salesman told her that one of their sales people had served in the Israeli military. Devlin was delighted, met Solomon and invited him to speak to the group about his life in the Israeli army.
The Highlands News-Sun recently announced that he would be the speaker at the Feb. 13 meeting. Obviously Highlands County residents had great interest in his talk. The restaurant was so packed that extra tables had to be set in the Royal Palms dining room. It was the largest crowd to attend one of the lunches other then the annual Unity Breakfast, which drew over 170 guests last year. Folks like Chuck and Sherry Warington drove all the way from Clearwater to hear him.
Solomon asked how many in the audience were Jewish. He was surprised to discover that most of those attending were from various Christian denominations. It was a testimony how many other faiths stand for Israel.
Solomon was born in Israeli in a small town near the Dead Sea. His father was from Pakistan and his mom from Morocco, so he was the first of his family to be born in Israel. He proudly told the group that his dad was a pioneer in building Israel, a country that is six hours from coast to coast with a much varied landscape. His entire family still resides there.
Every Israeli Jew is required to serve in the military when they turn 16. Men serve three years and women two, right out of high school. After their service they can continue their higher education. He wondered, “Would it not be amazing if all American kids had to serve their country so they could really learn the greatness of being an American?”
Israeli draftees participate in a number of exams, both physical and mental, prior to being assigned to serve in an appropriate unit. Solomon was assigned to a unit that built hospitals in the field. However he mentioned that the Israel military also are often the first to respond to emergencies and disasters throughout the world.
Women are treated as equals to the men in the Israeli military and are required to take on any and all tasks assigned to the men.
Jews living in Israel are required to serve, but Muslims and Christian residents can enlist. “It shows how open we are and how we get along. About 30 percent of the Muslims and Christians living in Israeli serve.
Questions were asked about the walls in Israel. Do they keep the country safe or not? Solomon said that many people tunnel in and thus the wall does not keep everyone out. But since there are so many veterans in the country, they account for much of the security as their presence helps keep undesirables from harming good people.
Another guest asked Solomon how Israelis feel about President Trump moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “We are so thankful that he did that.”
Rabbi David Nesenoff, one of the guests, said, ”The wall really changed the dynamics in Israel, making it very safe.”
Devlin, who has visited Israel, spoke that profiling is a positive in Israel unlike the U.S. “When I was there they asked me where I was from. I said Florida. They asked me follow up questions that only a person from Florida would know, thus having another way of keeping the country safe from those wanting to do harm,” she said.
Terry Doane was in the audience and said he had just returned from visiting Israel and spoke of how safe it is to travel there. Sue Rosendall told the group that her two 20-year-old grandkids visited and were treated well during their two-week trip where they learned about the country, its land, its people and democracy. Solomon added to that, “I feel safer in Israel than I do in downtown Orlando.”
Guests lingered after the lunch to personally thank Solomon for his insights and to ask further questions.
Long-time Initiative member Marvin Kahn passed out a piece written in 1968 by American non-Jew philosopher Eric Hoffer stating, “Should Israel perish, the Holocaust will be upon us all.”
Member Clarence Johnson announced that the May 8 meeting speaker will be Dr. Peter Colon from Deerfield Beach. He is an ordained evangelical minister whose major studies have been Judaica, ancient biblical cultures and archaeology. His past unique presentations place him as an Army chaplain during the Nazi trails of 1946.
Colon uses the biblical Book of Esther to present God’s indictments on the evil done against the Jewish people. It is an appropriate message in light of current Holocaust denying. It should be a most intriguing presentation.
Before the meeting ended Nesenoff invited all to attend this year’s Unity Breakfast to be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at the Sebring Elks Lodge. Tickets must be reserved before March 21. They cost $10 and can be ordered by calling 863-314-0422 or send an e-mail to matromer@aol.com. Last year more than 170 attended.
The Rabbi is an internationally renowned speaker. His talk is titled “Israel in the Age of Trump.” He said, “Let me tease you so you come to the Unity Breakfast. Why did former President Carter, Clinton and Obama pray at President Bush’s funeral and President Trump did not ... I’ll give you the answer at my presentation March 28. Might be worth reserving a spot to find out.”
