SEBRING — In 1995 Melody Coniglio started working with The School Board of Highlands County as a bus aide for special needs students and soon after got her Class B CDL license to become a substitute bus driver in the Sebring and Lorida areas.
She departed from the Highlands District in 1996, but continued her career in school transportation.
Now she is the director of transportation in a four-school district, Kenston Local Schools, near Cleveland, and she is president of the Ohio Association for Pupil Transport.
Coniglio is the focus of a Sept. 17 article in School Transportation News, as part of an “ongoing series on women who have made a significant impact on the school transportation industry.”
The article is titled “Ohio Association President Focuses on Leaders of Today, Goals of Tomorrow.”
The article stated Coniglio graduated from Garfield Heights High School in Cleveland and moved to Florida after her father encouraged her to drive a school bus.
“So, I thought, ya know, how hard can a bus be to drive?” Coniglio recalled. “Well, driving the bus was the easy part. It was managing the kids behind me that was tough.”
Special needs transportation has always been her niche, according to the School Transportation News article. Coniglio serves on the Stakeholder for Rules Review Committee at the Ohio Department of Education, where she oversees the rules and regulations for special education transportation.
Coniglio related to Highlands News-Sun that she loved working for the Highlands County school board.
“Shirley Higgins [former transportation manager] is one of the reasons I chose my career path,” Coniglio said. “Shirley and Paul Smith where excellent to work with. They both shared their knowledge and experiences to help me be successful today. Both great leaders in the organization.”
During her time with the Highlands district, Coniglio said she attended South Florida Community College (now South Florida State College) for a short time. She took a few basic courses before returning to Cleveland.
While serving on the Ohio Association of Pupil Transportation board, Coniglio has been bringing professional development to Ohio, including the implementation of a new supervisor training program, according to School Transportation News. Coniglio also launched another program to help community schools become involved in school transportation and learn its regulations.
“I had hoped to someday come back to Highlands County to finish my career in the Transportation Department at The School Board of Highlands County,” she related to Highlands News-Sun. “Maybe someday that could be a reality. I have family roots still in the area and my nieces and nephew all attend school in the district.”
