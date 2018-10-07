AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils could not overcome second half turnovers and miscues as they gave up a 14-6 lead to lose to the Fort Meade Miners 21-14 at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park on Friday night.
The loss drops the Red Devils to 5-2 on the season, but they may have also lost their standout defensive end Dah’Quan Braswell for the rest of the season with a severe ankle injury suffered just before the half.
“We came out strong, I am happy with how we played, we played well,” said Avon Park coach Jerry Hudnell. “We lost three fumbles, two in or near the red zone and the interception at the end. That has been the story of the season, turnover, turnover, turnover. We give the ball away, we give short fields,we can’t do that against good teams.”
Avon Park came out strong after forcing Fort Meade to punt on their first possession. Starting from their own 12-yard line, they went 88 yards in 15 plays.
The drive was nearly jeopardized with an all-too common muffed snap that eventually put Avon Park in a 3rd-and-23 at the Miners’ 43. Tyrek Dunlap completed passes to Javarius Smith and Xavier Holdman.
Smith caught a pass for 17 yards that still left them short of the first down, and the Red Devils went for it on 4th-and-6 and Holdman’s 14-yard reception gave Avon Park a first down at Fort Meade’s 12 yard line.
Three plays later, Dunlap scored on a 3-yard run and with the extra point by Cameron Bolen, the Red Devils led 7-0 late in the first quarter.
Fort Meade answered on their next drive, scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Dearrick Howard. The Miners missed the extra point as Avon Park still held a lead at 7-6.
Avon Park threatened with less than two minutes in the half, but lost the first of three fumbles, this one at the Miners’ 22 yard line as the Red Devils went into the half leading at 7-6.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Red Devils scored on the second play of the fourth quarter to complete an 11-play, 70-yard drive with Dunlap scoring his second touchdown of the game to put the Red Devils up by eight, 14-6.
Fort Meade again answered quickly, returning the kickoff to the Red Devils’ 40, plus Avon Park was flagged for a facemask penalty put the Miners on Avon Park’s 25.
One play was all that was needed as Howard hit Deandre Gibson on a post pattern for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Fort Meade converted the run to tie the game at 14.
Avon Park lost their second fumble of the game on their next drive, giving Fort Meade the ball on Avon Park’s 40.
The Red Devil defense came up big and after a sack for a 13 yard loss, Fort Meade was forced to put from their own 38. A muffed snapped on the punt ended up being a 20-yard loss and a turnover on downs, giving Avon Park the ball on Fort Meade’s 18.
Avon Park made it to the 5-yard line before losing their third fumble of the game.
Fort Meade went 95 yards in nine plays, taking advantage of the aggressive nature of the Red Devil defense for an over the middle screen play from Howard to Kamron Simmons who went 36 yards for the touchdown to put Fort Meade up 21-14 with a 1:46 left in the game.
Avon Park threatened on their last drive, quickly moving to Fort Meade’s 21 with a minute left in the game. Fort Meade squashed the Red Devil’s comeback attempt with an interception at the 5-yard line.
The Miners went into victory formation to seal the win over the Red Devils, 21-14.
Howard completed 13 of 17 passes for 135 yard and two touchdowns for the Miners.
Earl Collins led the Red Devils with 111 yards on 17 carries and also caught four passes for 39 yards.
Holdman also had four receptions for 44 as Dunlap completed 9 of 13 passes for 100 yards.
The Red Devils head into a bye week before facing Cardinal Mooney in two weeks at home for homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.