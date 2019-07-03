SEBRING — Commissioners agreed Tuesday to remove the Champion for Children Foundation name and logo off the Children’s Advocacy Center.
They also agreed, 4-1, to donate $30,000 toward the Foundation’s establishment of a new one-stop service center for services to prevent the situations that can lead to child abuse or neglect.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck was the dissenting vote, saying the county cannot afford to donate money to non-profits when the community should be supporting them.
Tuck also said $30,000 would help balance the budget for the CAC.
Foundation CEO Carissa Marine also had asked for a continuing commitment of $30,000 per year, given the amount of support the Foundation provided to the CAC, in getting it built in 1998, as well as supplied and supported for 21 years.
The site of the CAC had a 7-Eleven store in the 1990s. It was transformed into the CAC in three phases, Marine said, with the first two phases being half donated funds and half county funds, and with the county, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and other public entities covering the final phase.
Dr. Ruth Handley, former superintendent of schools, said the Highlands County School District also took a large part in founding the CAC, because of the need for child abuse investigation and also family support services in a single location.
“I’m disappointed we don’t have any more concern, given the way things are in school,” Handley said. “This is kind of like a divorce. It’s a sad thing for everybody.”
CAC Manager Luzed Cruz was present at Tuesday’s meeting, as was Foundation Board Chair and founder Kevin Roberts, also instrumental in founding the CAC.
Neither one chose to address the commission.
Cruz told the Highlands News-Sun that she couldn’t pinpoint exactly when the Foundation stopped seeing clients at the CAC, but its office there was officially reabsorbed in March.
As all the programs and services grew, Cruz said, it became hard to fit everyone in the building, which has just recently undergone an expansion to alleviate some of that crowding.
She, Marine, members of the County Commission and members of the public said they didn’t see this as a separation, so much as needing to have two separate facilities for the volume of services the agencies and organizations provide.
Sandra Bass, a parent assistant with the School District, said most people don’t understand the need for preventive family support services unless they field calls daily for medical services and financial help to get through that month.
She worked for years as a parent assistant out of the CAC and worked closely with the Foundation, she said.
“Never once have they turned away a family,” Bass said, noting that some families need help more than once.
Services the CAC provides include mental health, law enforcement, child protective services (Department of Children and Families), prosecution (State Attorney’s Office), medical examination and victim advocacy.
Prosecution is handled off-site through the State Attorney’s Office. Mental health is also off-site through Peace River Center, which moved out earlier this year and set up an office in Avon Park for its higher number of clients, many of them adults.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said the CAC and Foundation have “grown up together” and “compliment each other.”
He said he had no problem with a one-time donation from the county budget.
“It’s all community money,” Brooks said.
Commissioner Greg Harris echoed Brooks’ sentiment.
“When I see the work that is done, it really is a small price to pay,” Harris said.
Commissioner Don Elwell said he appreciated the partnership between the CAC and Foundation, but recognized that many non-profits would watch this gift and have similar requests for this year’s budget cycle.
“I’m OK with the one-time gift in light of the fact that you’re giving up the building,” Elwell said. “I’m not OK with it being anything more than one time.”
The Foundation’s family support services have been handled for a while out of the Foundation’s Family Service Center at Circle Theatre, Marine said.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and offers a one-stop shop for information on parenting, health care, mental health, financial, education, employment and other services from more than 100 local organizations.
People can also visit the Foundation’s main office at 419 E. Center Ave. or call 863-382-2905, Marine said, but both she and Roberts said after the meeting they hope to find a building suitable as a full-time service center with extended hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.