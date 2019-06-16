The so-called Equality Act, (H. R. 5) passed in the Democrat-controlled U.S House, May 17, 2019.
The Family Research Council explains that this is the most extreme piece of LGBT legislation. If it becomes the law of the land, it will mean the end to "girls' sports, parents' authority, religious liberty, women's rights, privacy, and the free market." For example, if a man is a weightlifter and says he is a woman, he will be able to compete in the ladies' weight-lifting event. This is very unfair to the ladies.
Intercessors For America states, "This bill redefines discrimination to say that any 'lack of accommodation' toward 'sexual orientation and/or gender identity' would be against the law." What does "accommodation" mean? You have to treat "all sexual orientation and all gender identities" the way we formerly considered "male" and "female." For example, if a church segregates men and women's restrooms they would be guilty of discrimination against more than 50 gender identities. In other words, your sex at birth — and other people's sex at birth — would no longer matter.
Any program or event built around "being a man" or "being a woman" would now be considered discriminatory.
The Equality Act specifically erases the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
The Bible says in the very first chapter, "God made male and female." God says this is "very good." To replace male and female with "sexual-orientation and/or sexual identity" is to reject the very foundation of God's creation.
Virgil Ullom, D.D.S.
Babson Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You should stick to dentistry. Religious quackery doesn't really do it for you. You've got some serious issues with insecurity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.