SEBRING — Four people were arrested on Dec. 21 for reportedly working together to shoplift from JCPenney at Lakeshore Mall.
Since the four suspects allegedly worked as a team to steal merchandise valued at approximately $850, they were all charged with the same offense: retail theft of $300 or more dollars while coordinating the theft with others.
Deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following people for the shoplifting crime at JCPenney:
• Patricia Lyndell Chandler, 39, of Avon Park
• Tamish Lekeysha Culbreth, 31, of Avon Park
• Gwendolyn Lavon Pough, 39, of Avon Park
• Bobby Terrel Washington, 41, of Moore Haven
The theft allegedly occurred on Dec. 11 at approximately 3:20 p.m. The manager of the store contacted authorities in regards to the retail theft incident.
The following items were reported as stolen:
• three pieces of Protocol luggage
• three Levi brand leather jackets
• one Dockers brand shoe
• one Cuisinart brand food blender
• undetermined clothing items
A detective with the Sheriff’s Office reviewed the store’s video surveillance and positively identified four of the suspects, the arrest report states. The deputy noted the individuals were working with one another to steal the items.
