Danny Tyree’s recent column in the Highlands News-Sun about questions nobody wants to hear on Valentine’s Day was very amusing.
It brought to mind another phrase nobody wants to hear. The four most dreaded words in the English language for anyone who’s married are “We need to talk.”
Larry Power
Sebring
