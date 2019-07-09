SEBRING — Highlands County roads saw four wrecks over the July 4 weekend, but no fatal ones.
Some patients were transported with injuries, but most were treated on the scene or had no serious injuries.
Also, some wrecks are still under investigation.
Rollover
Sometime during the day on Thursday, July 4, a white pickup rolled over on Apple Road in Orange Blossom Estates, off State Road 66 near County Road 635.
It landed in a swale on the driver's side, facing diagonally into the road.
The truck had two occupants. One climbed out. Highlands County Fire Rescue officials reported crews had to cut open the vehicle to reach the other.
Units from EMS, Battalions 1 & 2, and West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Station 10 responded to the scene.
Highlands County Sheriff's Office investigated the wreck, but crash reports are not yet complete.
ATV wreck
At 12:25 a.m. Friday, July 5, local dispatchers not word of an all-terrain vehicle that had overturned.
Two people were involved, a man and a woman. One was unconscious when it was called in but woke up later.
Sheriff's Office officials said Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but reported the riders took a corner too fast on North Lancaster Road and rolled.
HCSO officials also said it looks like the woman was the one who was flown out.
responding units included Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Engine 1-1 and Highlands County Fire Rescue EMS.
One patient was flown to a local trauma center by Lifenet 5.
Northwood
A two-car wreck occurred Saturday morning on northbound U.S. 27 at Northwood Boulevard.
According to a witness, a gray Dodge Charger pulled out of Northwood Boulevard, trying to cross to the median, in front of a northbound white passenger car.
The witness, who was waiting in the southbound left turn lane to enter Northwood Boulevard, said the white car couldn't keep from getting hit, and the Dodge slammed into it, spinning it around and pushing it towards the witness, still in the left lane unable to move.
The white car hit a sign next to the witness' truck, but missed the truck and stopped facing southbound in the northbound lanes.
The Dodge stopped in the median, facing south, the witness stated.
Sheriff's Office officials, based on computer-aided dispatch (CAD) reports, said there were no injuries reported.
The witness said she saw that people had themselves checked out by county EMS, just in case.
Whisper Circle
Reports are not yet available on a wreck Sunday afternoon on U.S. 27 northbound at Whisper Lake Circle. It involved a semi-trailer and a passenger car.
The Sheriff's Office's CAD reports listed not injuries in that wreck, either, although it was being investigated by FHP.
