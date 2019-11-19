DAYTONA BEACH — The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA/SGT/GT drivers delivered another spectacular finale at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday to close out the 2019 season with a title-deciding thriller.
Chris Dyson needed everything to go his way to overcome the points advantage of Ernie Francis, Jr. and claim the title in his No. 20 Plaid Ford Mustang.
While Dyson claimed pole position in qualifying, led every lap of the 29-lap race and clocked the fastest time of the session on his way to his third win of the season, it wasn’t enough to derail Francis Jr.’s (No. 98 Frameless Shower Doors Ford Mustang) drive to a sixth career Trans Am title.
Dyson mathematically had a chance at the championship if Francis Jr. finished last. But with Ernie Francis Jr. taking second, the points from Dyson’s perfect weekend still weren’t enough to keep Francis Jr. from scoring a second consecutive TA championship.
Despite coming up shy of his championship goal. the second-year TA driver was ecstatic after the race to keep the winning Dyson name alive at the World Center of Racing.
“I won here a few times the first part of my racing career and I am feeling fantastic after that win,” Dyson said. “It’s so great to be back at Daytona winning here, there’s nothing quite like it. It’s been a very dramatic season for us, a lot of ups and downs. We came here and we’ve done exactly what we needed to do. We came up a bit short on the title race but it was a real joy and privilege to race out there today,”
Targeting the lead right from the drop of the green flag, Francis Jr., shadowed Dyson throughout the race. On the final lap, the 21-year-old South Floridian sliced a tire in the No. 98 Frameless Shower Doors that extended Dyson’s margin of victory as Francis Jr. nursed his wounded Ford Mustang to a second-place finish.
“I am really looking forward to next season racing against Chris (Dyson),” said Francis. “Chris and I go to battle every race and I think we’ve made each other better drivers because of it. We had to take it home today to clinch the championship. Wish we could have ended the season with a win, but we will be back next year even stronger.”
Having won the season-opening race at Sebring, Lee Saunders (No. 84 V10PWR Racing Dodge Viper) finished his SuperGT season with bookend wins with a Daytona victory. 2019 SGT Class champion Mark Boden finished second in the No. 46 Beverage Flavors International Porsche. Tom Herb crossed the stripe third in the No. 16 Fall-Line Motorsports / Porsche 991 GT3 Cup.
Steven Davison continued his winning streak in the GT class, ending his championship season with his fifth victory in the No. 22 Davinci Plastic Surgery Aston Martin Vantage.
Thomas Merrill, in the No. 99 Mike Cope Racing Ford Mustang, scored his third TA2 powered by AEM victory of the season. His teammate Tony Buffomante (No. 34 Mike Cope Racing Ford Mustang) staged a massive comeback to score second ahead of Dillon Machavern, who claimed third in the No. 77 Liqui-Moly/Prefix Ford Mustang.
Marc Miller, who had already clinched the season TA2 title was forced to retire.
"This was not the way we wanted to end the season,” said a deflated Miller. “Our car was very, very good. We had contact at the beginning of the race that put us back. Then we were able to put on a good showing. I had a good car until I found myself driving in my own antifreeze. I thought it might have been a tire, but then I saw the temperature gauge. I got hit a few times, but it was fun.”
The showing at Daytona International Speedway closed out the 53rd Trans Am Series season.
The Trans Am Series opens the 2020 season with its customary season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway, Feb. 29-March 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.