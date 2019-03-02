SEBRING — The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has a long and storied history. Dating back to its inception in 1966, the series has seen names like Peter Gregg, Hurley Haywood, Tommy Kendall, Scott Sharp and Scott Pruett capture driving championships. But if you want to see the most successful driver in Trans Am history, you’ll look no farther than Ernie Francis Jr., a 21-year-old from Dania, who is out to win his sixth consecutive Trans Am title, beginning this weekend at Sebring International Raceway.
If you haven’t heard of Francis yet, don’t worry. You will. He’s that good and his ability on the track didn’t escape the notice of NASCAR, who again tabbed Francis for its Drive For Diversity program. He’s already started one NASCAR Xfinity Series race last year and will be doing some more things with NASCAR this year.
Francis started racing at an early age and said he never really thought if he wanted to be a NASCAR driver or an IndyCar driver.
“I just love to race,” Francis said. “As long as I can make a living racing cars, I’m happy.”
But Francis is happier when he wins and that hasn’t been a problem for him in Trans Am, where he captured TA3 and TA4 (now GT and SuperGT) titles and made the move to the top of the Trans Am ladder — the TA class — in 2017 and didn’t miss a beat, winning the last two TA season championships.
There’s no doubt which car Francis prefers to drive.
“The TA4 is like driving a bus,” Francis said. “The TA car is so much lighter.”
The TA car is also the fastest of the Trans Am Series cars, which is part of the allure for Francis.
“I love racing the TA cars,” he said. “They have so much power.”
While the future certainly looks promising for Francis, for the time being he’s not looking any farther ahead than this weekend, as he knows the TA class is filled with plenty of talent, such as Chris Dyson, Amy Ruman, Lawrence Loshak and David Pintaric.
“There are some really good drivers,” Francis said. “It’s a lot of the people we raced against last year.”
But having the series begin in Sebring is an added bonus for Francis, who is no stranger to the track.
“It’s one of my home tracks,” he said. “I know the track really well and love racing there.”
Francis said having a primary sponsor like Frameless Shower Doors has been a huge help and is one less for him to worry about, as he looks to make it six Trams Am Series titles in a row.
Action begins on the track at 8 a.m. today, where the Trans Am Series and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association are teaming up to present a great weekend of cars and racing, with action on and off the track all day, including the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show, which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Sunday will see plenty of racing action, beginning at 8 a.m. At 11:10, the first 75-minute Trans Am feature race will take place for the TA2 class. Francis and the rest of the TA class, along with the GT and SuperGT class, will begin their 75-minute feature race at 3:25 p.m. in the final race of the weekend.
Tickets are $20 for Saturday or Sunday tickets and ticket information is available at svra.com.
