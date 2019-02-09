Frank W. McDonald
Frank William McDonald, 79, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Feb. 7, 1939 in Akron, Ohio to the late Frank W. and Helen E. (Mornhinweg) McDonald.
He is survived by a daughter, Nancy Fairfax (Kevin) of Riverview, Florida; sister, Christine Kehlet (Ken) of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Whitney Tragos (Peter) of Dunedin, Florida and Colby Fairfax (Jenna) of Navarre, Florida, and great-grandchildren, Chloe Fairfax, Brooklyn and Maverick Tragos.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
