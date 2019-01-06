The Fraternal Order of Eagles Annual Golf Tournament is set for March 9 at Harder Hall Golf Club. Sign up now for the 8 a.m. shotgun start, four-man scramble that will begin with a sign in at 7 a.m. The event is restricted to amateur players. The entry fee is $60 per person and the fee includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, rib dinner at Eagles 4240 after play, Free on-course beverages, and chances to win various prizes. The tournament will have three flights of prizes, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin prizes. For more information or to register please call Eagles 4240 at 863-655-4007 by March 1st. Make checks payable to Eagles 4240.
After School Tennis Classes
After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 1, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis. The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Lake Placid Senior Softball
The Lake Placid Senior Softball League is currently practicing for the 2019 season on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake June Ballfield. Interested men 60 and over should come with their bat, glove, and enthusiasm to sign up and get in shape for the upcoming season which will run from January through March. League games will be played at the County Sports Complex. For further league information please visit lpsoftball.com.
Hammock Half Marathon, 5K
The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park will present the 11th Annual Highlands Hammock Half Marathon & 5K at the park on Saturday, January 19 with a 7:30 a.m. start for both distances.
The Central Florida Striders running club under the direction of Chet Brojek will manage race timing and scoring. All proceeds from the event will benefit park projects.
Entry fee for the 5K is $20 and Half Marathon fee is $40 thru Janauary 10, 2019. Late fees are $25 for the 5K and $50 for the Half Marathon thru race day registration. Participants will get a custom designed sport tech tee, awards in both races, food, fun and a great chance to test their skills in the New Year.
Checks payable to Central Florida Striders along with entry form may be snail mailed to race director Brojek at: 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33872 or you may register online at: http://endurancesportstiming.com /race-calendar/
The Half Marathon may be run by an individual or by a team relay for the 13.1 mile distance. Those desiring to form a relay team should contact the coach at: cbrojek@comcast.net to discuss details and special relay pricing. The Half Marathon includes almost nine miles of the beautiful trails throughout the park. “Our Hammock Half is a challenging course, but it allows participants to see parts of the park seldom viewed by visitors.”
Anyone needing an entry form may email Brojek at: cbrojek@comcast.net and he will get one out to you right away.
