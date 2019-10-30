AVON PARK — The NAACP Highlands County branch invites all veterans to its fifth annual “Veterans Recognition Breakfast” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the RMCA Hopewell CDC, 100 Ernest E Sims St., in Avon Park. The event is free for all veterans to attend and veteran’s benefits and entitlements will be discussed.The corporate sponsors of the breakfast are Good Shepherd Hospice and Oaks of Avon. For information, call Al Nolton of Veteran Affairs at 863-385-4813 or Brenda Gray at 863-873-1138.
