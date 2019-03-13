Your Lake Placid Memorial Library presents its free spring concert, this year featuring Castlebay.
“Castlebay has been musically weaving together the heritage of New England and the Celtic lands since 1987. Members Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee have loved and researched traditional music for most of their lives and blend history, legend and experience into their personable performance style. Their concerts feature poignant ballads sung in Lane’s ethereal soprano and Gosbee’s rich baritone interspersed with joyous dance tunes played on Celtic harp, guitar, fiddle and tin whistle. Castlebay treats the audience to a musical journey through time and across the Atlantic. The duo also presents special theme concerts on various aspects of Celtic lore, nautical life or Colonial America.”
Castlebay previously visited your Sebring Public Library six years ago and left such an impact that I knew I had to bring them back. Through the generosity of the Friends of the Lake Placid Memorial Library, this year they will be performing “Bards & Blarney — Irish Tunes & Tales” from their album of the same name. Bards & Blarney features ancient Irish poems and stories accompanied by Irish harp plus songs of wonder and transformation.
“Castlebay has toured the Eastern U.S., Ireland, England and Scotland playing at festivals and arts centers, as well as on radio and television. The duo maintains a commitment to cultural education, exchanging music and lore with colleagues. They provide folklore and music programs for schools, museums, libraries and Elderhostels exploring Celtic lore and tradition throughout the eastern U.S. and the British Isles. The duo has released 27 recordings, including both original and traditional songs, Christmas harp recordings, and the ‘Tapestry’ collection, a six-part instrumental series.”
You can find more information on the artist at www.castlebay.net.
The concert will be held outdoors in the back garden on Saturday, March 23 from 2-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with refreshments provided. We at your Lake Placid Memorial Library hope you will join us for what is sure to be an engaging and beautiful concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.