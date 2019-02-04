SEBRING — Tax-Aide, a free nation-wide tax preparation service, will continue its free tax service at three locations with Highlands County beginning in February. Appointments are not necessary as taxpayers are assisted on a first come, first served basis. Please do not call the locations listed below with tax questions, as the staffs at those sites are not trained in tax matters and they will not be able to assist you. If you have tax related questions, you should come into one of the below listed sites and speak directly to one of the IRS Certified Tax-Aide counselors or call the Local Coordinator for your location as listed below. Sponsored by AARP Foundation. AARP is not required to take advantage of this service and there are no age requirements or income limitations.
The locations, days and times of operation are as follows:
Avon Park
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park on Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opens Feb. 5.
Local Coordinators are Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208 or Joe Casey at 585-356-2454.
Lake Placid
American Legion, Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid on Tuesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opens Feb. 5.
Local Coordinator is Marcia Kissane at 863-465-4966.
Sebring
Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring on Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Opens today, Feb. 4.
Local Coordinator is Bill Shelton at 863-385-3802.
When visiting one of the AARP tax preparation sites, please bring a photo ID, the Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return, a copy of your tax return from last year and all documents that you received that include income. This includes all 1099 R’s, W-2’s 1099- SSA’s, Railroad Retirement statements, interest and/or dividend income statements and reports of stock sales (these must include the price you originally paid for the stock as well as the price you sold it for). Also, due to the requirements of the Affordable Care Act you will need to bring any documents you may have that confirms that you and all of the individuals in your household have required medical insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.