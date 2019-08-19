It is obvious, based on some editorial comments, that a few people do not know the importance of the Second Amendment and why our Founding Fathers placed it in the Constitution and as the second. They say it is not needed in our times, and I would ask, what is our time?
Throughout history, governments are known to oppress their people and keep them down as our Founding Fathers experienced with England. People will always be people no matter where they are born and raised, and that human nature never changes. Human nature tends to want to have money and power over others. Government are people with power and money to push its narrative.
If one would ask what would government do if its back is against the wall economically. Would it think of the people it serves or itself? Where is the largest chunk of money right now in this country? and would government then, go after it? Think retirement accounts, presently $5 trillion, and property. How about if government taxes your retirement account 20%, 30% or more and takes your property away. Sound good! This can happen here as it has happened and is happening now around the world. This is socialism; government takes until it can no longer take. It's a Ponzi scheme.
There are politicians now in our own country who want to take all that people own and have. This is dangerous as we see now in Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, Hong Kong, France, Middle Eastern countries and others where these governments are enriching themselves while suppressing their people. This is where the importance of gun ownership comes into play and why the Second Amendment is important and needed to keep our government at bay. A right to bear arms means exactly that, to carry arms on oneself, in sight, to let others know this person knows his or hers rights.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid
That argument is tired and overcooked. I don't trust the government either but your little popgun is not going to keep them at bay. The 2nd A isn't the only part of the Constitution. We have a right to live in peace without the threat of angry white men shooting up everyone. Running to the shelter of the 2A to escape all your fears is pathetic. I'm all for reasonable gun ownership, but America has gone crazy in its love for firearms at the expense of lives. No other country has mass shootings on the scale to match the US and that should be embarrassing.
