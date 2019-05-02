There’s no better way to spice up a party than by using unexpected ingredients in fun, flavorful dishes and drinks. For your next fiesta, celebrate a star of the party with sweet and juicy watermelon.
Not only does versatile watermelon lend a unique taste to your menu, it’s a healthy ingredient that provides natural hydration with 92 percent water content, along with the antioxidant lycopene and the amino acid citrulline.
These recipes show how, with a little creative carving, you can use the whole melon, including flesh, juice and rind, for big value and zero waste.
Find more fiesta-ready recipes at watermelon.org.
Nachos with Watermelon Avocado Salsa
Makes: 8 servings
1 avocado, peeled, seeded and chopped
2 teaspoons lime juice
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1 minced garlic clove
1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies, drained
2 tablespoons diced red onion
1 1/2 cups diced watermelon
16 ounces fat-free refried beans
11 ounces corn tortilla chips
1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1/3 cup fat-free sour cream
Heat oven to 350 F.
To make salsa: In medium bowl, combine avocado, lime juice, cilantro, garlic, chilies and red onion; toss to thoroughly mix. Add watermelon and toss gently. Set aside.
Over medium heat, heat beans until hot. Mash if preferred.
Place chips on flat, oven-proof plate or cookie sheet and top with beans and cheese. Repeat layers as desired. Heat in oven 10 minutes, or until cheese has melted and chips are hot.
Top with salsa mixture and sour cream.
Tip: Reserve some salsa to place in bowl for dipping.
Blended Watermelon Margarita
Makes: 2 margaritas
2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed and frozen
1/2 cup water
3 ounces silver tequila
1 1/2 ounces lime juice
1 ounce elderflower liqueur
pinch of salt
lime slices, for garnish
In blender, combine watermelon, water, tequila, lime juice, elderflower liqueur and salt. Blend until smooth.
Pour into two chilled margarita glasses and garnish with lime slices.
Watermelon Margarita on the Rocks
Makes: 2 margaritas
Watermelon Simple Syrup:
2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
1 cup sugar
Watermelon Juice:
2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
1/2 cup water
Margarita:
lime wedges
coarse salt
ice
4 ounces silver tequila
4 ounces watermelon juice
2 ounces lime juice
1 ounce watermelon simple syrup
To make watermelon simple syrup: In small saucepan over medium heat, combine watermelon and sugar. Use potato masher to mash watermelon and sugar together, pushing out liquid and dissolving sugar. Simmer 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour mixture through fine mesh sieve set over bowl or jar, pressing watermelon to extract all liquid. Set aside to cool completely.
To make watermelon juice: In blender, combine watermelon and water. Blend until smooth then pour through fine mesh sieve set over bowl or jar.
To assemble margaritas: use lime wedge to line rims of two glasses with juice. Dip glasses in coarse salt and carefully fill glasses with ice.
Combine tequila, watermelon juice, lime juice and simple syrup in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until thoroughly chilled, about 30 seconds, and pour into prepared glasses. Garnish with lime wedges.
